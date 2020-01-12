Katrina Badowski may have met the bachelor and pilot, Peter Weber on the 24th season run of the reality TV show, The Bachelor, but she didn’t have the opportunity to get to know him very well. The Chicago-based pro-sports dancing beauty was one of the 30 beautiful single women chosen for season 24 of The Bachelor. Badowski is a beautiful, smart and talented women who tried to make a good, first impression on the bachelor, however, things didn’t really go her way. Turned out Weber didn’t seem to think the two would click, which left Badowski leaving the show a lot sooner than she had hoped. But maybe just her short time on the show, was just enough to get her noticed and she’ll meet the guy she’s meant to be with. If you watch the Bachelor and saw the beginning of season 24, then you may have gotten a glimpse of this bachelorette and her cat. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Katrina Badowski.
1. She was one of 30 contestants on The Bachelor
Badowski was selected to appear on the 24th season of the reality TV show, The Bachelor along with 29 other single women to compete for the love of one man, Peter Weber, and if he looks familiar, then you probably recognize him from the sister-series, The Bachelorette where he was on the other end of the rose, competing against 29 other men for bachelorette, Hannah Brown.
2. She loves her Sphynx, but Peter didn’t
Badowski is the proud parent of Jasmine, however, Jasmine isn’t a human. Jasmine is a cat, and a hairless cat at that – a Sphynx, and Badowski is as proud of her as any parent would be of their ‘fur’ baby. She takes pictures of her baby with her, and according to Women’s Health, she shares the photo with Weber and tells him, “You’re going to fall in love with my hairless…pussy….cat.” Unfortunately, Badwoski’s clever line didn’t make too big of impression.
3. Her cat has its own Instagram account
Lots of pet owners think their pet is awesome enough to have their own Instagram account and Badwoski is one of those pet owners. Yes, Jasmine the hairless, Sphynx cat has her own Instagram account, so if you’re interested in following her little life events, look her up.
4. She went home the night she arrived
As we’ve said, Badowski greeted the sexy bachelor with a picture of Jasmine, her hairless cat, probably partly as way of helping her stand out from the others, and maybe she was hoping her little Sphynx would bring her a bit of good luck, however, neither really worked for Badowski as Weber was not too impressed. As a matter-of-fact, he was so not impressed, that she was one of the 8 girls who did not get a rose at the end of the night, meaning she would be leaving the mansion almost as soon as she got there. Oh well, she was reunited with her fur’less’ baby a lot sooner than she thought she would be.
5. She danced for the Bulls
Badowski obviously has the right moves for someone, and that someone just happens to be the NBA. Badwoski professionally dances for the Chicago Bulls as a LuvaBulls girl and according to Linkedin, she has been dancing for the Bulls since July of 2018.
6. She cheered for the Chiefs
Badowski not only danced for the bulls, but she danced/cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs and was the head dance coach for the Barstow School in Kansas City, MO, teaching high school students dancing skills.
7. She’s friends with a past Bachelor’s girlfriend
Depending on how big a fan you are of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, you may remember the name, JJ Lane. Lane appeared on season 11 of Bachelorette, and later, on The Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. Lane is currently engaged to Kayla Hughes, a former NFL cheerleader, something the two women have in common, and most likely is how they wound up being friends.
8. She’s a college graduate
The Chicago beauty doesn’t only have the looks, but she’s got a degree to go with them. Badowski is a college graduate, graduating from Loyola University Chicago with a BA degree in Psychology, Anthropology, and Sociology.
9. Works for a dental group
Currently, Badowski works for Benco Dental in the Chicago area as a sales representative, selling dental equipment to dental practices, dental labs, and community health systems in the local area.
10. Her parents have been together for decades
According to Stylecaster, Badowski’s parents are high school sweethearts. The two dated in high school, married, and have now been together 40 years. it’s always impressive to hear of relationships that last, and Badowski’s parents are one of those couples that reminds you, it is possible to find, true and lasting love. Sweet!