Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kaycee Clark

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kaycee Clark

1 min ago

When Big Brother fans were introduced to Kaycee Clark at the beginning of season one, many people may not have pegged her as the winner. However, she beats the odds to become the season’s champ. Kaycee is not putting her competitive skills to the test once again as a participant on MTV’s The Challenge. Despite being her first season on the show, Kaycee has made it to the final and has shown the world that she is a top tier competitor no matter what the challenge is. Through her time in the spotlight, Kaycee has quickly become a fan favorite, and she’s making the most of every minute of it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kaycee Clark.

1. She Is Half Filipino

From the moment she popped up on the screen, many viewers were curious about her race and ethnicity. Kaycee was born in the United States to a white American father and a Filipino mother. Her parents met in the Philippines while her father was visiting the country during his service in the Navy.

2. She Was A Professional Football Player

Prior to her appearance on Big Brother, Kaycee was a professional football player. She was a member of the San Diego Surge and has been on the team since it started in 2011. Since she has become a reality TV star, Kaycee has left her football days in the past, however, she still remains very active.

3. Being On The Challenge Caused A Rift In Her Relationship

If there’s one thing reality TV thrives off of, it’s drama. Unfortunately for Kaycee, this drama came at the expense of her relationship. During her time on The Challenge, she became a bit too close to cast member Nany Gonzalez. After an episode that showed Kaycee and Nany flirting heavily, Kaycee’s girlfrield, Tayler Jimenez wasn’t happy. Kaycee made a video addressing the situation and acknowledged that Tayler was very upset. Neither one of them have announced that they’re no longer together, but lots of viewers think the relationship is over.

4. She’s A YouTuber

Like lots of other reality TV stars, Kaycee is doing everything she can to capitalize on her popularity. She has started posting content on YouTube on a regular basis. Her videos mostly include vlogs and Q&As. At the moment, her channel has 11,000 subscribers and her videos have gotten a total nearly 394,000 views.

5. She Sells Merch

Kaycee is working on becoming more than just a realty TV star, she’s trying to build a brand. One of the best ways to do that is to start a business of some sort. She has launched a merchandise line where she sells a variety of branded items including t-shirts, tank tops, and hoodies.

6. She’s A Big Brother Fan

With 20 years on the air, Big Brother is one of the longest running reality shows on TV. Prior to joining the cast, Kaycee was a huge fan of the show and spent a lot of time watching it with her dad. Getting the chance to compete was truly a dream come true, and winning was the icing on the cake.

7. She Worked The Same Job For 11 Years

Most people see their high school jobs as nothing more than a stepping stone to bigger opportunities. Of course, it’s nice to be making your own money as a teenager, but most people don’t plan on staying at their first job forever. But according to her bio on the CBS website, Kaycee was “fiercely loyal” to her high school job at Smart & Final. She ended up staying there for 11 years.

8. Family Is Important To Her

Kaycee was born and raised in California and comes from a close knit family. She has three brothers who she has a close relationship with. Even though she’s been getting a lot of attention over the last couple of years, she definitely hasn’t forgotten where she comes from.

9. She Planned To Help Her Family With Her Big Brother Earnings

Kaycee made $500,000 for winning Big Brother and she immediately knew what she wanted to do with the money. Helping her loved ones was at the top of the list. Kaycee said, “I’m definitely going to help out my family. Whatever I can do to help out my family, and invest in our future. I’m definitely going to be smart with it, I have to be. And a lot of good things, that’s for sure.”

10. She Loves Interacting With Her Fans

Kaycee is incredibly grateful for all the support she’s gotten since the beginning of her reality TV journey. She currently has more than 370,ooo followers on Instagram and they’re very engaged with her content. She loves interacting with them as much as she possibly can. She even set up a way for her fans keep in touch by texting her.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Dragon’s Dogma Anime Adaptation Is Coming To Netflix
What We Learned from The Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer
Fear City: New York Vs. the Mafia Trailer Looks Awesome
What We Learned from The Lucifer Season 5 Trailer
Why Some Film Companies Make Intentionally Bad Movies
Why Alden Ehrenreich Deserves to Play Han Solo Again
Please Don’t Make a Dirty Dancing Sequel with Baby in the 90s
Five Awesome Power Outage Scenes in Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kaycee Clark
Tom Hanks Has a Bone to Pick with Star Trek
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zawe Ashton
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kiki Layne
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing