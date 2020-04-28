If you’ve seen Kayla Wallace’s work in the Hallmark series, When Calls the Heart, it may be hard to believe that she made her on screen debut just 5 years ago. The talented Canadian actress is already showing and proving that she has more than enough talent to become a star. Prior to her work on When Calls the Heart, Kayla Wallace made appearances in shows like The Good Doctor and The Magicians. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Kayla, but so far things are looking very bright. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kayla Wallace.
1. She Was Formally Trained In Acting
Kayla Wallace studied at The Canadian College of Performing Arts in Victoria where she trained for 12 hurs a day; 6 days a week. She says that her time there helped prepare her for the crazy schedule of being a working actress. She also has a certificate in performing arts.
2. She’s A Singer
Kayla is an all around entertainer. On top of her acting skills, she is also a talented singer. She enjoys posting videos of herself singing covers of her favorite songs. She hasn’t released any music of her own yet, but that could be a possibility in the future.
3. She’s Always Wanted To Be An Actress
When people asked Kayla what she wants to be when she grew up, she probably didn’t have to think too long before saying an actress. Kayla has wanted to act for as long as she can remember. However, it wasn’t until attending a workshop in high school that she thought of it as a viable career option.
4. Her First Professional Job Was A Disney Movie
Getting the chance to work with Disney is a dream come true for most young actresses. For Kayla Wallace, that dream came true very early on in her career. Her first professional gig was for the 201 Disney movie, Descendants. Kayla earned the role before even having an agent. She says, ” I attended an open-call dance audition (my first profession audition ever) with a homemade headshot and lots and lots of nerves. I was overjoyed to land a role as a dancer for the “Be Our Guest” scene. I remember walking on set for the first day and seeing my name on a little trailer door… I was over the moon.”
5. She Doesn’t Speak French
Kayla’s character on When the Heart Calls speaks and understands French. However, Kayla does neither in real life. Although she took French in elementary school, she doesn’t remember what she learned. She re-learned a little bit of the language for her role.
6. She Loves To Dance
While studying at The Canadian College of Performing Arts, acting wasn’t the only thing Kayla was being trained on. She also studied dance and it’s still something she loves to do. Kayla took classes in tap, hip-hop. She would love to see some dancing incorporated into her character on When the Heart Calls.
7. She Lives In Vancouver
Kayla was born and raised in Victoria, but she eventually relocated to Vancouver to give herself more opportunities to grow her career. When she moved to Victoria, she continue to take acting classes and says she hasn’t looked back since. She is not grateful to call Vancouver home. In an interview with My Devotional Thoughts, Kayla said, “What is so incredible about this city is having the ocean and the mountains at arm’s reach. I feel very blessed to live in such a beautiful city.”
8. She Loves Going Out To Eat
Who doesn’t love to go out for a nice meal? Kayla Wallace certainly does. She enjoys going out to eat and says the variety of restaurants is one of the best things about living in Vancouver. She told Super Channel “some of my favourite coffee shops are Pallet Coffee and Revolver Coffee. I love the restaurants Nuba and Heirloom. ”
9. She May Want To Get Into Directing Some Day
These days, more and more actors are showing an interest in working behind the camera as well. At the moment, Kayla is enjoying her work as an actress. However, she says that she may one day decide to get into writing and acting.
10. She Loves Christmas
In 2017, Kayla appeared in the made for TV movie, Christmas Solo. Although lots of people have mixed feelings when it comes to the holidays, Kayla knows exactly how she feels. She says she was especially excited about this role because she’s “obsessed” with Christmas.