In the world of Big Brother, Kaysar Ridha is what many people would consider an OG. He appeared in seasons 6 and 7 of the show. Although he left a lasting impression on viewers. Even years later, Kaysar has continued to stay on people’s minds. So it only made sense that be be brought back for the show’s all-star season which consists of some of the best and most memorable House Guests from the show’s history. As a fierce competitor, Kaysar is already proving to be a threat in the house. One one hand, that’s a good thing, but on another, it result in an early trip home. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kaysar Ridha.
1. He Was Born In Iraq
Kaysar has spent most of his life in the United States, but he was actually born in Baghdad, Iraq. His family immigrated to the United States when he was just a baby and he was raised in California. Kaysar is very proud of both of the countries that have contributed to making him the person he is today.
2. He Has A Degree In Economics
Education has always been important to Kaysar although there were some people who had doubts that he would finish college. Kaysar attended the University of California Irvine where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. However, instead of working in the economics field, Kaysar began his career as a graphic designer.
3. He Practices Islam
Kaysar is a proud Shia Muslim and his faith is very important to him. According to recent reports, Big Brother has installed bidets on the toilets in the house as Muslim has specific hygiene practices that must be followed. Kaysar is also a board member for the Muslim Coalition for America.
4. He Was Bullied As A Child
Kaysar’s positive attitude and bright personality weren’t always such a hit. In his bio on the CBS website, he mentions that he was bullied for a good portion of his childhood. He didn’t go into the specifics of what he was bullied about, but there’s a chance he may have been targeted for his ethnicity and/or religious beliefs.
5. He Looks Up To Elon Musk
After spending several years working as a graphic designer (he taught himself Photoshop), Kaysar eventually transitioned into doing more work in the tech space. Elon Musk, who is one of the most well-known names in tech, is one of the people Kaysar looks up to the most. On top of being the CEO of Tesla, Musk has also been the driving force behind several other technological research projects including things in the aerospace and artificial intelligence industries.
6. He’s A Husband And Father
A lot has changed in the more than 10 years since Kaysar made his first appearance on Big Brother. He is no longer the childless bachelor he once was. He is married to Haseena Qudrat-Ridha and the two have a son together. Haseena watches the show and admits that it can be difficult to hear other House Guests say negative things about her husband.
7. He’s Had Some Acting Roles
Like many other people who have been on reality TV, Kaysar has also tried his hand at acting. According to IMDB, he has two acting credits to his name: one in 2005 on the show Half & Half and another from The Young and the Restless. There’s no indication that he has any plans to get back into acting.
8. He’s An Optimistic Person
Kaysar is a positive person who likes to keep an optimistic outlook regardless of the situation. While this may seem ridiculous to some people, it can definitely be a good quality to have when you’re in the middle of an intense competition. Because he always sees the bright side, Kaysar is likely to keep fighting until the very end.
9. He Loves To Travel
Traveling is one of the greatest experiences a person could have. Getting out and seeing different parts of the world can be a great way to learn and grow. Kaysar is fortunate that he’s been able to travel often throughout the years and it’s something he loves to do. Some of the places he’s visited include Dubai and Oman.
10. He Enjoys Spending Time At The Beach
Southern California is well-known all over the world for its beautiful beaches and warm weather. As a resident of the area, those are two things Kaysar loves to take advantage of. When he has free time, he loves to go hang out at the beach and relax by the water.