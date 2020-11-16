Sometimes all it takes is one good opportunity for an actor to boost their career, and Keana Lyn has officially gotten that opportunity. While you may not be familiar with her yet, that is all about to change. Keana has a role in the upcoming Hulu series, The Hardy Boys, which is based on the book series of the same name. Keana’s character, Callie Shaw, is Frank Hardy’s boyfriend, and she will play an important role in the series. Keana’s portrayal of Callie has not only given her the chance to show off her acting skills, but it’s allowed her to do it in front of a massive audience. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Keana Lyn.
1. She Started Acting When She Was 3-Years-Old
Keana may be young, but she’s not exactly a newbie when it comes to acting. In fact, she’s already somewhat of a veteran. She started acting before she probably even knew what it was. She landed her first job when she was just 3-years-old and she appeared in a Cheerios commercial.
2. She Is Not Very Active On Social Media
Most people in their early 20s spend more time on social media than they probably care to admit, but Keana Lyn doesn’t appear to be one of those people. Although she has an Instagram account, she’s only posted 18 times in the last two years. She also doesn’t have a very big following at the moment, but that will probably change once The Hardy Boys is released.
3. She Has A Diverse Background
Diversity is one of the things that makes the world an interesting place, and Keana is fortunate to have a background that includes plenty of it. Keana was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, and her family has roots in both Canada and Ecuador. She currently lives in Canada.
4. She Is A College Student
Working as an actress isn’t the only thing on Keana’s priority list at the moment. She’s also serious about her education and she’s working towards her degree. She is currently a student at Ryerson University in Canada where she is studying radio and television arts. Keana is lucky to already be working in the field that she’s going to have her degree in.
5. She Is Working On Her Own Short Film
Keana loves being in front of the camera and it’s clear that she’s got a knack for it, but that isn’t the only element of the industry she’s interested in. According to her bio on the Hulu website, she is currently on producing and directing her own short film called Like Sisters. We weren’t able to find any information on when the project will be released.
6. She Has An Identical Twin
Keana isn’t the only person in her family who has been bitten by the acting bug. She has an identical twin sister named Maia who is also an actress. Maia has made a handful of on screen appearances. Some of her most notable credits include In The Dark and Hudson and Rex. Keana and Maia got the chance to work together in the HBO series The Yard which premiered in 2011.
7. She Has Almost Two Dozen Acting Credits
It’s been more than a decade and a half since Keana made her first on screen appearance, and she has been grinding hard ever since. Her IMDB page lists more than 20 acting credits for the young star including an upcoming film called The Family that is set to be released in 2021.
8. She Is A Private Person
Even though the spotlight is something that typically comes along with a career in entertainment, it’s not something that every actor loves. Keana seems to be the type of actor who isn’t obsessed with being famous. She enjoys her privacy and hasn’t released much personal information. There is a chance, however, that she will decide to open up more as her career grows.
9. She Enjoys Gardening
Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that mean the most, and Keana Lyn would agree. When she has free time from work and school, she enjoys to spend it enjoying the beauty of nature. One of her favorite hobbies includes gardening and taking care of her plant babies.
10. She Likes To Travel
Traveling is one thing a lot of people wish they could do more of. The experience of getting to visit new places and learn about new cultures is something that nothing else can compare to. Keana has been able to do lots of traveling over the years and she’s gotten to visit some very beautiful places.