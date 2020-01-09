Keanu Reeves is a Jedi in Star Wars Old Republic Fan Trailer

Yes, yes, and again, YES. Bringing Keanu Reeves into the Star Wars franchise would be great enough, but bringing him in as someone like Darth Revan would be beyond the dreams of many fans that have fallen in love with the guy all over again following his meteoric rise back to stardom. For a while it was hard to think that Keanu Reeves could make a comeback since he appeared stuck on love stories and drama that didn’t have a lot of room for action and violence. But if this could become a reality and not just a fan trailer it would satisfy a lot of people in a big, BIG way. of course gushing over Darth Revan and Keanu Reeves is kind of hard to some people to understand unless they happen to know anything about the character and can honestly say that Reeves would be the perfect individual to play the part. So let’s delve into just who Darth Revan is and make the case for why this should happen either as a series or as a movie. It would be insanely worth it either way.
Revan was introduced in the Knights of the Old Republic video game and as a character is quite ancient. As one plays the game they come to find that Revan is on the path to redemption from being a notorious Sith that was uniquely known to wreak destruction on his enemies. In fact he even had a legion named after him, the Revan Legion, as he demanded absolute fealty and did not offer mercy on a regular basis. As one of the Sith he was a terror within the story and in the game the player had a chance to turn back to the dark side or travel to the light side of the Force by the actions they took in the game. There were of course alternate endings that had been created to show what happened in each instance, whether Revan was redeemed or if he continued to be a Sith. Revan was actually kind of a confusing character if a person couldn’t follow his story since he started out as a Jedi, became a Sith, and was on a path to redemption after having his memory wiped during the game. There are many pitfalls and traps that allow Revan to slip back towards the dark side during the game and it’s intriguing since it’s a game that’s been out for quite a while but it’s still a lot of fun to play thanks to the storytelling that went into it.
Before being stripped of his identity Revan was immensely powerful and a true threat to the galaxy since he was organized and he knew how to lead. This guy has been responsible for creating some pretty heavy debate on who would come out in a fight between him and some of the more notorious Sith lords within the franchise. After all he’s the reason why Darth Bane, who devised the Rule of Two, became so powerful, and his potential isn’t limited to the dark or light side of the Force since he’s learned both and has an arsenal that is nothing short of amazing since the ability to channel light side powers and dark side powers would put him leagues above many characters. If the idea ever took root it might even be possible that we’d see Kreia, Bastila Shan, Malak, and several others that shared in Revan’s story, including another member of Yoda’s race that was present during the Jedi Civil War that took place in Revan’s time. There are so many possibilities for this story that it would almost feel as though it should become a running series and not a standalone movie or trilogy given that there is so much to the Sith Lord’s life that can be covered and fully enjoyed by the fans. At this time it’s likely just a pipe dream since it would take a lot of work to get this underway and if you haven’t noticed, Keanu has been more than a little busy with his other movies such as Bill and Ted Face the Music and The Matrix 4.
Hoping and praying for it couldn’t hurt since the video above has made it at least somewhat possible to see hints of what the movie or show could look like and it appears that it might send fans into spasms of utter joy if they were ever to get what they wanted. After all, the same guy that’s played Ted, Neo, and John Wick donning the robes of a Jedi, or a Sith? Be honest, if you’re a Star Wars fan you just salivated a little thinking about it since the idea is that great. It’s okay to admit it, this would be a great idea.