In a lot of ways, Lifetime’s Married At First Sight is like a bad car accident, you know you shouldn’t stop and stare, but you just can’t look away. Each season, 8 to 10 singles allow a group of ‘experts’ to pair them with another person who they will meet for the first time at their wedding. When Keith Dewar appeared on the show during season 8, he wasn’t sure what to expect from his future wife. However, he was pleasant surprised when he saw his bride to be, Kristine, walking down the aisle. Like every other couple on the show, they faced some serious challenges at the beginning of their marriage. But they’re still going strong and Keith seems to have grown in his role as a husband. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Keith Dewar from Married At First Sight.
1. He Works In A Dialysis Clinic
Keith works in the medical field and has for many years. He currently works at a dialysis clinic in the Philadelphia area. Due to COVID-19, Keith’s schedule has become more hectic. Since many patients can no longer go to the hospital to receive dialysis, many of them are coming to his clinic. He said, “I have the second biggest unit inside the Philadelphia and New Jersey area. It’s being pushed over to pretty much me…”
2. He’s A Drone Pilot
Keith’s work schedule may be crazy at the moment, but when he does get some free time he enjoys flying drones. At the moment, it looks like it’s just a hobby for him and not something he’s trying to do to make money. Occasionally, he shares footage from his flights on Instagram.
3. He Didn’t Think He Would Get Picked For MAFs
When Keith auditioned for MAFS, he was genuinely looking for love, but he didn’t think he’s get chosen for the opportunity. He told E News! Online, “I didn’t think I was going to get picked to be honest. I didn’t think I was a real candidate but I got picked.” Keith admitted that he couldn’t sleep the night before his wedding, but he’s glad he didn’t let his nerves get the best of him.
4. He’s Struggled With His Confidence
Prior to being cast for the show, Keith hadn’t had much luck with relationships. He believes it’s largely due to the fact that he’s had some issues with his self esteem. He struggled a bit with feeling confident prior to meeting his wife. However, being with her seems to have helped him come out of his shell.
5. He And Kristine Bought A House Together
Even though Keith and Kristine are legally married, they haven’t even known each other for two years yet. In most ‘normal’ relationships, buying a house with someone you’ve known for such a short amount of time would be considered irresponsible. But for Keith and Kristine, making big decisions early on in the relationship are par for the course. Less than a year after their marriage, the couple purchased their first home together.
6. He Loves To Travel
Keith is a pretty laid back guy, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to get out and enjoy life. Although he hasn’t been able to do any traveling recently, judging by his old Instagram posts, he does like to travel. He’s visited several islands and tropical destinations seem to be his favorite.
7. He Has Jamaican Roots
Keith was born and raised in the United States, but his family’s roots are in Jamaica. Keith is very proud of his culture and reps it every chance he gets. He even had a pair of sneakers with the colors of the Jamaican flag, but his wife purposely hid them so she wouldn’t have to see him wear them.
8. He’s Started Helping Out More Around The House
If you watched Keith and Kristine on MAFS, you’ll probably remember that one of their biggest issues was the fact that Keith didn’t really do much around the house. Kristine did the cooking and the cleaning and was frustrated that Keith never took initiative. Fortunately for Keith (and the marriage as a whole) he has stepped things up and has been helping out more with cooking and washing dishes.
9. He Still Keeps In Touch With His Cast Mates
MAFS is such a unique experience that it’s almost impossible for the cast members not to build some sort of bond during their time together. Even though it’s been almost two years since Keith was on the show, he still keeps in touch with all of the guys from the cast.
10. His Marriage Made Him Stronger
Marriage is a big step to take, but it’s one that most people have time to prepare for before making the commitment. Keith didn’t have that luxury which resulted in some serious hiccups. However, he’s very happy with his decision to go on the show. He feels like his marriage has made him a stronger man.