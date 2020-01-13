10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kelley Flanagan

Kelley Flanagan is a contestant on season 24 of The Bachelor which starred Peter Weber. She made it through the opening night to become one of the 22 contestants who will try to win Weber’s heart. Here are ten things about her that you may not know.
1. She Lives In Chicago
She was born and raised in Chicago and this is where she still lives today. It has become something of a running joke on this season that most of the contestants are either from Illinois or Texas. The city holds a special place in her heart and it is definitely the place she considers home. Peter lives in California and so if she does win the show it will be interesting to see how they would deal with the distance between them.
2. She Attended The University Of Alabama
The only time that she has lived away from Chicago for any length of time was when she studied at the University Of Alabama. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing here. Her ambition was always to become an attorney and when she graduated from the University Of Alabama she returned to Chicago. She completed her J.D at Chicago Kent College Of Law and went to work at Flanagan Bilton as soon as she graduated.
3. She Works As An Attorney
She comes from a long line of lawyers and she currently works for her fathers firm in Chicago. Some of her siblings also work for the company. The company specialize in tax law with a particular emphasis on property tax. They work with many major companies to help them try to reduce the tax that they pay on their commercial properties. Flanagan Bilton is a national company that has clients in all fifty states and they often work with organizations such as banks and investment firms.
4. Chris Harrison Believes Her Job Could Be An Advantage
Cheatsheet explains that host Chris Harrison points out that attorneys generally do well in this show. He said that they are good at interpreting the rules in their own way and finding loopholes that they can take advantage of. Although this may help her get closer to Peter, it would not go down too well with her fellow contestants and it could be the cause of some drama on the show.
5. She Has Experience With Long Distance Relationships
With Peter being a pilot, there is a chance there will be periods when he and his future partner will have to spend time apart. However, this is something that Kelley had already had experience of and it did not end well. Her previous boyfriend was based in Jordan and she was flying out to see him once or twice every month. However, when it became clear to her that she would never want to move there permanently, she decided to end the relationship.
6. She Had Already Met Peter Before The Show Began
One of the most talked about aspects of the first episode was that the other contestants became aware that Peter and Kelley had already met. The details of this meeting have been described by Heavy. They were at the same hotel for two different events at the time when Kelley was debating whether to appear on the show or not. This meant that she already knew who Peter was, although he did not know her. He did recognize her immediately though as soon as she stepped out of the limo. He also made a comment that he was pleased that he got the chance to meet her again.
7. She Loves To Travel
She describes herself as a traveler on Instagram and there are many pictures from all the places that she has visited on her page. She has already visited 26 different countries and she would like this number to increase. This is something else that she would have in common with Peter if a relationship were to develop. She works hard in her career and when she is traveling she gets chance to relax. If she makes it to the later stages of the competition, then she will probably get to visit other exotic locations that the show is known for.
8. She Is Very Close To Her Family
She has a good relationship with her parents and siblings, and the whole family are very close. The law firm that she works out could almost be considered a family business as all but one of her five siblings work at the firm. The fact that she is so close to her family is something that she may be able to connect with Peter over, as he has a similar relationship with his own family. As well as working together, the family also spend a lot of their spare time with each other, with a lot of family parties held throughout the year.
9. She Has Been To Stagecoach
There are pictures of Kelley and her friends at Stagecoach on her Instagram page. TV Shows Ace point out that attending Stagecoach seems to be something of a right of passage for Bachelor contestants. The festival gained notoriety in the Bachelor universe when it became the place that several Bachelor In Paradise contestants decided to hook up. Kelley visited the festival with her girlfriends and the photos of the weekend look as if they had a good time.
10. She Is Already The Subject Of Memes
It does not usually take long after the season premier of Bachelor for the memes to start appearing. In season 24, Kelley found that she was the subject of them for two main reasons. The fact that she had already met Peter before the show began led to comparisons between her and Joe Goldberg, the stalker from the Netflix series You. Most of these comparisons were made in meme form. There have also been several memes about the short cut that she took in one of the challenges that led to her winning, even though she technically cheated.