Best-know for being a member of the band Skating Polly, Kelli Mayo has been in the music industry since she was in elementary school. When the band began, she was only 9-years-old. Over the years, fans have gotten to see Kelli’s growth both personally and professionally and her talent is undeniable. Although the music industry can often be a tough place for young women to thrive, Kelli has always managed to find a way and she’s crushed lots of stereotypes in the process. Even though Kelli has already accomplished a lot, she still has a lot of great things to share with the rest of the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kelli Mayo.
1. She’s An Oklahoma Native
Oklahoma probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind when people think of rock music, but that’s exactly where Kelli first discovered her love for the genre. She was born and raised in Oklahoma and comes from a very creative family that always fostered her interest in the arts.
2. “Little Girl Blue” Is One Of Her Favorite Songs To Play
Kelli loves all of the aspects of the creative process, but performing is definitely one of her favorite things. She enjoys getting the chance to connect with the crowd. During an interview with Movie Web, she shared that “Little Girl Blue and the Battle Envy” is one of her favorite songs to play.
3. She Has Some Acting Experience
Music is definitely Kelli’s first love, but as a creative person she has also ventured out into other areas of the arts. She has done some acting and in 2020 she played a character named Berlice in a TV series When the Streetlights Go On. There’s a good chance we’ll see more acting work from Kelli in the future.
4. She Likes To Paint
Remember when I said Kelli has ventured into other areas of the arts? Music and acting aren’t the only areas I was talking about. She is also a talented painter and she loves expressing herself through bright colors and bold strokes. She has even sold some of her paintings.
5. She Loves Animals
There’s always something heart warming about finding out that someone is an animal lover. Kelli’s fans will be pleased to know that she has an extra special place in her heart for all of her fury friends. She has a cute little dog named Georgie, and yes, he does have his own Instagram.
6. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Kelli may be young, but she’s always been full of confidence. In an industry that often expects people to conform, Kelli has never been the type to speak her mind and stand up for the things she believes in. These elements of her personality can often be heard in her music as well.
7. She’s An Avid Reader
Do you remember the last time you sat down with a good book? During the COVID-19 pandemic lots of people have been turning towards books as a way to help them decompress and take their mind off of things. As an avid reader herself, Kelli has also been catching up on some reading. Occasionally, she’ll even share a photo of her current read with her followers on Instagram.
8. She Plays Several Instruments
Kelli is known for singing and playing the guitar, but that isn’t all she can do. She told Premier Guitar, “Before Kurt was in the band, I was either playing keyboard, my weird 3-string bass, or drums. But now, with Kurtis in the band, I’ve been mostly sticking to my 3-string bass.”
9. She Was A Big Tegan and Sara Fan Growing Up
In addition to being a musician, Kelli is also a fan of other people’s work. She she was younger, she spent a lot of time listening to Tegan and Sara. Their 2004 album So Jealous was one of her favorites and she listened to the project countless times. She was also a big fan of Regina Spektor.
10. She May Have A Boyfriend
Kelli has been in the spotlight for most of her life, but she’s still managed to maintain a decent level of privacy. One thing she has shared, however, is that she is in a relationship. She has posted pictures with her boyfriend, Thomas Massenat. Thomas’ Instagram is private so we weren’t able to find much information about him. On top of that, it’s been a while since she’s posted a picture with him so the current status of their relationship is unknown.