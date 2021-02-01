Kellie Shirley has had an amazing career, and the best part of it all is that she’s nowhere near finished yet. The talented British actress has become a world-wide celebrity thanks to her versatility and hard work. Most people will recognize her best from her role in popular shows like EastEnders and In the Long Run. Her ability to act across genres and play complex characters certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans and colleagues alike. Kellie brings something unique to each role she plays and she has a lot of great things in the works for her fans in 2021. If you’re not a fan of Kellie’s yet, you probably will be before the year is over. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kellie Shirley.
1. She Was Part Of The National Youth Theatre
American audiences may not be familiar with the National Youth Theatre, but in the UK it’s a pretty big deal. The National Youth Theatre was created to “give young people the opportunity to learn as much about themselves and how to relate to others, as they do about acting and technical theatre.” Kellie, like many other successful actors, began her career with the National Youth Theatre.
2. She Is Formally Trained
Having natural talent is great, but it can only get you so far – especially in an industry that’s as competitive as acting. Kellie has also put a lot of time into perfecting her skills and she has trained at the legendary BRIT School. Some of the school’s most notable alumni include Adele, Tom Holland, and Marsha Ambrosius.
3. She’s A Producer
Kellie isn’t just an actor, she’s an overall creator. She loves telling stories from both sides of the camera and she has also done some production work. She made her debut as a producer in 2019 with the short film Who’s The Daddy? This is likely just the first of many credits to come.
4. She Is A Mother Of Twins
Kellie has been a lot of things to a lot of people over the years, but being a mother is easily her biggest her honor. She and her husband, writer Phil Davies, welcomed their first children, a set of twins, in 2015. Kellie’s schedule may be busy, but she always makes time to spend with her family.
5. She Loves Giving Back To Others
Helping others is a big part of who Kellie is. She has consistently used her platform to raise awareness to various causes and collaborate with charitable organizations. She has worked with the Anthony Nolan which is a UK based charity organization which is dedicated to helping people with blood cancer.
6. She Would Love To Win An Oscar
Kellie has accomplished a lot of things over the course of her career, but there are still a lot of things she would like to do. One of the things she hopes to be able to add to her resume is being an Oscar winner. She hasn’t received a nomination for the highly sought after award just yet, but she’s working towards it.
7. She Is A Private Person
After spending so many years in the public eye, some people might thank Kellie would have gotten used to the intrusive nature of the entertainment industry. In reality, however, sharing every moment of her life with the world has never been Kellie’s thing. She prefers her privacy and has always kept a relatively low key presence.
8. She Enjoys The Simple Things
With all of the success Kellie has achieved through acting, she has been able to afford a very comfortable lifestyle for herself and her family. Still, however, it’s the simple things that Kellie really seems to enjoy. She loves hanging out with friends and family and spending time outdoors.
9. She Was In An Episode Of The Office
The Office is one of the few shows that has been able to find as much success in the United States as it has in the UK. Kelly appeared in an episode of The Office (the original/British version) in 2003. She may not have had the biggest role in the show, but she will forever be able to say that she was a part of the popular series.
10. She Has Done Radio Work
Kellie has done a lot of projects both on stage and on screen, but what some people don’t know is that she has also had a pretty extensive career in radio. She has been involved in talk radio and she has acted in comedic series for BBC Radio 4. With everything she’s done, I think it’s safe to say that Kellie can do it all.