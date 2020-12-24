Kellin Quinn has been working as a professional musician since he was a teenager. With more than a decade of experience in the industry, Kellin has been about to see and do a little bit of everything. The talented performer has used his musical talents to connect with people all over the world and he’s loved every minute of it. Best-known for being the lead singer of the band Sleeping with Sirens, Kellin’s vocal ability has set him apart from many others artists. Over the years, he has released six albums with Sleeping with Sirens and the band has plenty more in store for their fans. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kellin Quinn.
1. He’s An Oregon Native
Kellin was born and raised in the Medford, OR area and it was there where he first developed an interest in music and started performing. Prior to joining Sleeping with Sirens, he was the lead singer of another band called Close 2 Closure. It’s unclear whether or not he still lives in the Medford area.
2. He Has An Account On Cameo
Technology has made it easier than ever for people to connect with their favorite celebrities and Cameo has capitalized on this by allowing people to purchase personalized video shoutouts from the stars. Kellin has an account on the platform and charges $15 per video.
3. He’s Getting Into Acting
Music is what people have come to know Kellin for over the years, but it looks like he’s decided to branch out into other areas. According to his profile on IMDB, he has a role in an upcoming TV series Paradise City which is set to be released on Amazon Prime in 2021.
4. He Is Passionate About Helping Up And Coming Artists
Kellin has devoted lots of blood, sweat, and tears to his craft and he has reached a point in his career where lots of people look up to him. This isn’t a position he takes for granted and he has made it a point to use his platform to help others. In 2019, he started a mentorship organization called Quinn’s Dreamer Development Group which was created to help young artists navigate the music industry.
5. He’s Not Afraid To Speak His Mind
Most of us are taught how about how important it is to stand up for the things we believe in, but the truth is that is always easier said than done. Some people, especially those in the spotlight, are scared to stand firm in their opinions out of fear they will upset people. Kellin hasn’t let that stop him from speaking his mind, though. He has been very vocal on social media about his support for the Black Lives Matter Movement and the fight to end racism.
6. He’s A Proud Father
Music may be his first love, but it’s no longer the most important thing in his life. In 2013, he married Katelynne Lahmann and the couple now has one child together. Kellin loves being a father and he spends as much time with his daughter as he possibly can. Katelynne also has two other children from a previous relationship.
7. There Are Rumors That He Cheated On His Wife
In December 2020, a TikTok user named Madie posted a video saying that she was going to “expose” a punk rock musician who was cheating on his wife. With just a matter of minutes rumors began to fly and people began to speculate that Kellin was the main in question. Kellin has yet to comment on the situation and there’s a good chance he’s just waiting for the whole thing to blow over.
8. He’s Working On A Solo Project
Many of Kellin’s fans have probably wondered when he was going to start working on a solo project. The good news is this: that time has officially come. In an article from The Alt Block revealed Kellin described the up coming project as “kind of a mix between Radiohead meets Crosses, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s like music you put on at night or when you’re driving to it, you can have it on in the background. Sirens is kind of loud and obnoxious so this is the polar opposite of that”.
9. He Loves Connecting With Fans
A good relationship with fans is important for any celebrity, but unfortunately a lot of them take it for granted. Kellin, on the other hand, has always made it a point to show his fans love. He loves getting the chance to interact with fans whether it be on social media or in real life.
10. He’s Worked On Video Games
Kellin has gotten a lot of cool opportunities throughout his career. One of the coolest was having his work included in video games. Kellin’s song, “King For a Day” appears in both Guitar Hero Live and Rock Band 4. Both of the games were released in 2015.