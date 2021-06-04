Kelly Clarkson Is Going to Take Ellen’s Daytime Time Slot in 2022

There were plenty of other options as to which show and which host could have taken over for Ellen when she finally steps aside, but the continual talk of Ellen ‘deciding’ that it was time to step down is still suspect thanks to the controversy that occurred last year. If not for the allegations that she mistreaed her staff in any way it might have been possible for Ellen to simply step down and say goodbye to the talk show, but the moment someone decides to ‘blow the whistle’, things aren’t ever going to be the same. Suspicion and doubt are two of the worst things that could happen to any celebrity since unless their PR team is magical and can simply make people forget that anything was said or that anything might have happened, there’s always going to be a question mark next to a maligned celebrities status. There are plenty of people that don’t want to believe that Ellen did anything wrong, just as there are millions of sycophants that don’t want to believe their favorite celebrities are capable of succumbing to mistakes that are commonly made by human beings. But whether she did or didn’t doesn’t matter any longer since despite the fact that some will defend her, others will see her as a problem character that’s better off stepping down and making room for Kelly Clarkson. How a person sees this happening is up to them, but one thing a lot of people are happy to see is that it will not be James Corden taking over Ellen’s spot since lately a lot of flak has been directed at the British talk show host and very little of it has been joking or even witty, as some folks genuinely have an issue with Corden and are ready to see him move on.
It’s believed that Kelly Clarkson will bring a different level of energy to the time slot and will likely be a little more lively and draw upon the experience she’s gained in taking on her own show, but one has to think that while she’s confident and upbeat she’s also far different from Ellen, who’s a veteran comedian that’s been around for years, while Clarkson has proven her worth and her talent, but still has a long way to go to be the absolute equal of many talk show hosts. But she does well enough that it’s believed that she’ll be a great person to put in this spot. There are a lot worse obviously, and there might be a few better, but Clarkson is the one who got the nod this time and as a result she’ll be taking on the time slot in order to push her own show and likely pay her respects to Ellen when she gets the chance. Clarkson does far feel like the type of individual that will be the kind of change that people might want, or at least someone who will bring something different to the stage as Ellen as been around for just shy of two decades, and in that time she’s done quite a bit in her career, but it’s time for her talk show to end, no matter if it’s because she says she’s ready, or if it’s too much pressure from everything that’s been said. It’s regrettable, especially if the allegations are unfounded, but without knowing for certain, Ellen’s talk show is going to end in a bit of controversy, if only because someone spread the rumor that she was abusing her staff. Whether it’s true or not isn’t even the issue, it’s the fact that something like this might happen to just about anyone if someone has a wild hair up their butt about something.
That’s one risk that’s clearly evident in today’s world, that people can’t always say what they want without someone taking it out of context or blowing it out of proportion in a manner that paints the person that did the speaking as a villain. It’s hard to take Ellen’s side in this since leaving the show now and stating that she wanted to leave a while ago makes it look like she’s running. But if everything is on the up and up, then she’ll be taking off and possibly going on to do something else with her time. As for Kelly Clarkson, she’ll have some big shoes to fill, even if those shoes are being kicked around at the moment with the term ‘controversy’ attached to them. She should do fine, as many people are thinking,but what the future holds for Ellen appears to be uncertain at this point, but it’s likely that she’ll do something to pass the time and even retain her prominence in some form. Out with the old, in the new (ish), it’s the way show business goes.