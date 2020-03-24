10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kelly Deadmon

You know her face, but do you really know Kelly Deadmon? She’s not just a gorgeous actress with a long list of successful work to her name. She’s a daughter and a friend, and she’s a wife and mom, and she’s so much more. We’ve been making it a point to get to know some of our favorite stars, and she’s someone who has such a graceful air about her. From her time on “Law and Order,” on television to “Anger Management,” with Jack Nicholson, she’s shown us that she is capable of doing anything she puts her mind to, and it’s time we all pay a little more attention to what she brings to the table.
1. She’s in her 50s and You’d Never Know it
Perhaps the most surprising thing you will learn about Kelly Deadmon today is that she was born in 1967. June 26 of that year, to be precise. She’s in her 50s, and we are in awe of how gracefully and beautifully she’s aging. She’s lovely, and in the most effortless manner. She’s beautiful, she’s clearly taking care of herself, and we’d love to know what she’s doing to keep that up.
2. She’s A Boy Mom
We don’t know exactly how old her son is, but she’s got a little boy who doesn’t appear to be so little. As a mom of both one little boy and three little girls, I can tell you that Kelly Deadmon is doing a good job with her own son. How do I know this? Well, he’s alive and appears well, and there is ample truth to the rumor that little boys are exceptionally difficult to keep alive. They climb everything, they’re fearless, and they are magnetically attracted to all dangerous things. So, good job, mama.
3. She Cooks
If you check out her Instagram feed, it’s clear she cooks because she says her son misses her when she’s gone, but he misses her crepes more. Now we just want to try some of her crepes, if we are being honest.
4. She’s From Tennessee
She was born there, but she didn’t say her entire life. She’s been in New York City for approximately 30 years at this point, and it’s clear to us that she’s still got a little of the south in her. She might be a city gal these days, but you don’t just lose your southern charm, and she’s definitely rocking it.
5. She’s Not Afraid of What People Will Say
There are a lot of people in the world who will not do things that might make them feel embarrassed or look as if they are not perfectly perfect. Kelly Deadmon is not one of them. She knows that you have to do what you have to do to make it in the business, to make a living, and to save for the future, so she’s not afraid to take a job that means touting situations like itchy vajeens. No, seriously. She was in a very successful Vagisil commercial in which she was sad and itching, and then happy with her new cream, and she doesn’t even try to pretend she didn’t do it. We love that about her, and we love how confident she seems.
6. She Deals with Age Discrimination
More in a reverse manner, however. She is someone who we already mentioned is exceptionally youthful. She doesn’t get mistaken for someone who is too old to do the jobs she’s being cast for, but she feels that she is cast around 40 when she goes to auditions, yet people still want to look up her age and find that out even if it doesn’t have any bearing on the role she’s being cast to play.
7. She Believes in Cosmetic Procedures
We don’t know if she’s had any work done on her own face or body, but she’s not someone who feels that anyone should hide that. She’s very much a ‘to each his own,’ kind of believer. She feels that if you want to go that route, then go that route. There’s nothing wrong with that. Botox is fine. A nose job is great. Whatever you want, do it, and don’t ever let anyone make you feel that you are doing something wrong.
8. She Loves Coffee
Specifically, she’s a big fan of the French Press coffee at Sofitel Hotels. We know this because we stalked her Instagram page and found out that she likes it, and that she’s appreciative of a housekeeping professional at the Sofitel Chicago for taking note of that bit of information and bringing it to her as a result. We love that, and we can see why she does, too. When someone mentions something in passing and someone not only remembers that but acts on it as well, it’s a special moment.
9. She’s A Dog Lover
The best people really are, though, right? She’s got a dog – a Bassett Hound if her hashtags are correct – and she’s someone who gets some of her exercise in by walking her dog. That’s the best kind of exercise, if you ask us. Taking the dog for a walk has to be one of the simplest ways to exercise, but also one of the most effective ways to slow down, enjoy nature, and unwind. Dogs are good for so many things, right?
10. Her Marriage Seems Sweet
You can oftentimes tell a lot about a person based not on how often they post and how much or how little they say, but on the simplest things they say. For example, we love that when Kelly Deadmon does post about her husband, it’s to say that he is doing the best job and that he is holding down the fort or that they are doing things together with their son. There is clearly a lot of love and respect there, and that makes us smile. We wish more people followed suit and had the same respect in their marriages.