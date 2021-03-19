Even as someone who has spent the last few years working in the entertainment industry, Kelly Mi Li probably never imagined that she would be a reality TV star. Still, however, that’s exactly what ended up happening when she got the chance to be part of the Netflix series, Bling Empire. Thanks to the show, Kelly instantly found herself thrust into the spotlight and fans quickly fell in love with her. Now that the show has officially been renewed for a second season, fans are excited about the opportunity to continue to follow along with Kelly and her journey. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kelly Mi Li.
1. She Was Born In China
Although Kelly has lived in the United States for the majority of her life, she is originally from China. She lived there for about 10 years before relocating with her family to the Chicago area. Kelly is very proud of the culture and places that have worked together to help her become who she is today.
2. She’s Worked A Number Of Interesting Jobs
Kelly’s career path hasn’t exactly been a straight shot. Over the years she has worked in several different industries. When she turned 18, she earned her life and health insurance licenses and began working for New York Life. She also worked in real estate and the food and beverage industries. These days, she owns a manufacturing company as well as a production company.
3. She Loves To Travel
In addition to having lives in two countries, Kelly is also the type of person who wants to see as much of the world as she can. She has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to travel far and wide. She has gotten to visit several countries including France, Bahamas, Mexico, and Vietnam.
4. She Had An ‘Amazing’ Time Filming Bling Empire
The experience of being on a reality TV show is different for everyone. Some people have a great time while others regret ever signing their country. Kelly is a part of the first group. During an interview with The List she said, “Filming was a very amazing experience. It was a little scary at the beginning just because you’re opening up your whole life to the world. And in our Asian culture, it’s always been like, stay low-key, stay private, don’t air all your dirty laundry, kind of thing. But just very grateful that we had this opportunity. And towards the end of it, you kind of forget the camera’s there. Our crew was so great, you kind of just forget they were even there.”
5. She’s Been Divorced
People who watched Bling Empire are familiar with Kelly’s relationship with Andrew Gray, but what some people may not have known is that Kelly was married before. She and her ex-husband, Lin Miao, met and married in their early 20s and things simply didn’t work out between the two. Sadly, Kelly has another break up on her hands. Sources have reported that she and Andrew have recently decided to go their separate ways.
6. She Likes To Invest In Real Estate
Based on the name Bling Empire, it’s clear that lots of people on the cast don’t mind spending money on some of the fancier things in life. Kelly, on the other hand, doesn’t like to splurge on expensive jewelry. Instead, she prefers to spend her money on real estate. She even has plans to purchase a blueberry farm.
7. She’s A Dog Person
Kelly doesn’t have any children of her own just yet, but her maternal skills are getting plenty of practice thanks to her dogs. She is the proud pet parent to two adorable fur babies and they play a very important role in her life. The dogs even have their own Instagram account and they have nearly 2,000 followers.
8. She Loves Spicy Food
The fact that Kelly loves to travel and experience new things ties in very well with the fact that she enjoys trying different foods. She likes to eat all sorts of different things and some of her favorite foods include tacos and noodles. But whatever she’s having, she likes it to be spicy.
9. She’s An Only Child
Some fans have wanted to know more about Kelly’s family life and have wondered whether or not she has any brothers and sisters. In a Q&A on her Instagram profile Kelly shared that she doesn’t have any siblings. When she was born, China had a 1 child policy in place so her parents were not allowed to have any additional children.
10. She Loves To Read
Kelly is the kind of person who loves to learn and is always seeking new information. Reading has been one of the best ways for her to learn new things while also giving her a chance to relax. She loves to curl up with a good book and occasionally she will even share a book recommendation with her followers on social media.