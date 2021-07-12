Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kelly Siegler

Kelly Siegler has been working in law enforcement for more than 30 years – a career path that she probably never thought would make her a TV star. However, for nearly a decade, Kelly has been well-known to true crime lovers thanks to the TV series Cold Justice. During each episode of the show, Kelly and her team take another look at a cold case and try to get to the bottom of the situation. Although their investigations aren’t always successful, her dedication has helped raise awareness about many cases that would’ve otherwise been forgotten. As her show prepares to make its return on a new network (Oxygen), lots of people are excited to see what Kelly and her team are going to bring to the table. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kelly Siegler.

1. She Is A Texas Native

Kelly was born in a small town in Texas called Blessing. According to City-Data.com, the area has a population of fewer than 1,000 people. Despite coming from humble beginnings, Kelly has always had big dreams for herself and she was determined not to let anything stand in her way.

2. She Studied Business

As you can guess, education has always important to Kelly. She attended the University of Texas in Austin where she earned a bachelor’s degree in international business in 1984. From there, she went on to study at South Texas College of Law where she earned her law degree in 1987.

3. Cold Justice Isn’t Her Only TV Experience

Cold Justice may be the TV show that Kelly is best known for, but it’s not the only show she’s ever been on. She made her TV debut in 2005 in an episode of American Justice. She has appeared in several popular true crime shows including Forensic Files and 48 Hours: Hard Evidence.

4. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors

Kelly will always be a country girl at heart and as such, she loves being out in nature. When she gets time off from work, she likes to spend it enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. She loves doing things like hanging out by the water, going for walks, and spending nights by the bonfire.

5. She Is A Mom

There are lots of people who believe that it’s impossible to have it all, but Kelly Siegler is proof that, with some good balancing skills, it’s possible. She has been happily married to Dr. Samuel Lewis Siegler II since 1998 and the couple has two children together.

6. Some Have Questioned Her Political Record

Even though Kelly has had a very successful career, it hasn’t been perfect. A blog post from John T. Floyd refered to Kelly as the “Poster Child for Prosecutorial Misconduct”. Another post from Floyd said that during her career, Kelly used “unfair” tactics to win her casses.

7. She Is Not Really Into Social Media

During her time on TV, Kelly has built a large and dedicated fan base. A lot of those people would probably love to follow her on social media, but unfortunately, she isn’t a very active user. She has a verified account on Twitter where she occasionally retweets things, but she rarely posts any tweets herself. She also has an Instagram account, but isn’t verified.

8. She Is Never Lost A Case

Most of us are taught to accept the fact that losing is a part of life that we all have to accept, but that’s not the case for Kelly. According to her bio on IMDB, she tried 68 murder cases during her career and never lost a single one. On top of that, she secured the death penalty in more than a dozen of her cases.

9. She Has Two Major Missions In Life

Kelly has always been the kind of person who isn’t afraid to back down from a challenge which is one of the main reasons she’s been so successful over the years. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Kelly said, “I have two missions in life. One is to work on these cold cases, and also to remind people that circumstantial evidence cases are the best and not to give up on them.” The work she does on Cold Justice allows her to live out both of those missions.

10. She Is An Animal Lover

Kelly may be tough in the court room, but she defintely has a soft spot when it comes to animals. While people usually tend to gravitate more towards dogs or more towards cats, Kelly is fond of both animals. Based on the posts on her Instagram account, she has a cat and a dog.

