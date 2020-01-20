10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kelsey Owens

MTV’s reality show “Siesta Key” has swept fans off their feet due to the intense drama and romance in the lives of the casts. Kelsey Owens is one of the series’ main cast who is now a celebrated international model and a budding television personality. The beachside reality show highlights the lives of a few generation Z peers who try to juggle between romance and their normal lives. Kelsey Owens’ lifestyle is an interesting one to keep eyes on as she entangles in reviving her dwindling career in modeling, taking time to support and care for her mum, finding her soulmate, and maintaining an onscreen presence. Here are some things you most probably did not know about the Saint Louis native.
1. Her mother, Debbie Owens is sick
Kelsey Owens’ has had the most disturbing moments among her fellow “Siesta Key” cast following her mother’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis in 2013. She had to endure a few setbacks resulting from her mother’s illness, among which is being forced to take a break from a promising fashion and modeling career. The University of Mississippi graduate took the time to help her ailing mother. Once Kelsey felt that her mother’s condition had improved and that she was comfortable enough to stay by herself, she resumed to pick up her career in modeling from where she had left.
2. She collaborated with Layni Chamberlain
The supermodel hit the runway at 16 years and has never set her eyes back. She did a joint modeling campaign with fellow renowned and Wilhelmina Modelling Agency’s finest Layni Chamberlain. According to 2Paragraphs, the two caught their Instagram followers attention with their sexy bikini posts. In the pictures, they are not afraid to showcase their curvy bodies and pretty faces while captioning the images with beautiful messages. Their joint project was geared towards raising awareness and supporting diversity. Both are appreciative of the chance they got to collaborate on empowering people to be positive about their bodies and physical appearances.
3. She is a fitness enthusiast
When you talk of having body goals, then you most likely have Kelsey Owens in your list of people whose figure you admire. She is a fitness enthusiast, and since she has a strong desire to scale the modeling ladder, Kelsey maintains a routine workout lifestyle. As per In Touch Weekly, she spends a significant part of her time hiking or working out in the gym. Her Instagram profile has various photos of herself in work out gear. She, however, falls short of strictly adhering to her fitness schedule while helping her mum through multiple sclerosis recovery. We hope she gets back on track to her fitness lifestyle.
4. Kelsey’s love life
Kelsey oozes beauty, and with the body of a perfect blonde model, she quickly attracts men. She had a thing with fellow “Siesta Key” cast and certified personal trainer Garrett Miller. It would only be safe to conclude that the two were attracted to each other due to their appealing physiques since both share the enthusiasm to be fit. Their relationship, however, was short-lived as the two went separate ways after just the first season of the reality show. She has remained discrete of her relationship ever since she fell out with Garrett, so it isn’t easy to tell who she is romantically involved if at all there is a lucky guy.
5. She is a loyal friend
To Kelsey, friends got each other’s back in whatever circumstances, and that is what she did to Chloe. “Siesta Key” cast Chloe Trautman got slammed by fellow castmember, Paul. According to Life and Style Magazine, Chloe was ridiculed due to her weight. During their trip, Paul allegedly took slow-motion videos of her eating and tried to boy-shame her, but that did not go down as he expected. Kelsey, alongside other cast members, came to Chloe’s defense in an interview and showed solidarity by embracing her physique.
6. She was rejected severally in the modeling industry
Kelsey does not give up if things do not go her way, as evidenced by her attempts at being a model. She kept her strong will to bounce back into her modeling career and tried out her luck with several modeling agencies. As per Hollywood Gossip, her first meeting was unsuccessful as she got scolded for her body changes ever since Kelsey took a break from modeling. She needed to strategize her plan for a comeback into the modeling world, thus opted to go for commercial modeling rather than runway modeling, which was quite demanding on her.
7. How her friendship with Juliette was born
Juliette and Kelsey became close allies for being in a similar predicament. Both had experienced lousy breakups, and they needed time to take their minds away from the painful reality that hit them thus grew fond of each other while traveling together to escape the heartache of breakups.
8. Kelsey does not accomplish her New Year resolutions
If you make resolutions at the beginning of the year only to fail to achieve them, you are not alone. Kelsey is one of those who spell out ambitious New Year plans and fail to accomplish them. She resolved to live and enjoy the present and stop posting on her social media often, but Kelsey is set to follow through with her plan.
9. Her first modeling contract
At just the age of 16, Kelsey signed her first modeling contract with Mother Modeling Agency. She traversed big cities across the world, such as New York, Paris, and London, as she worked with the world’s leading fashion brands. It is this modeling agency that discovered and nurtured her career into what it is so far.
10. Member of Multiple Sclerosis Society
After experiencing a difficult time during her mother’s illness, Kelsey took it upon herself to raise awareness about the disease. She is part of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society serving as a spokesperson. She intends to change the lives of those affected by the disease through organizing fundraisers.