When most people hear the term ‘repo’ they automatically think of cars, but Ken Cage has shown the world that no type of vehicle is above being repossessed. As one of the stars of the Discovery Channel series Airplane Repo, Ken kept viewers entertained as he and the rest of the cast tracked down owners who were behind on their airplane payments. Occasionally, Ken and the other agents would also repossess other expensive items that owners had failed to pay for. Although the show ended in 2015, Ken has managed to stay busy with other projects and his days of repoing certainly aren’t done. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ken Cage.
1. He Is From The Philadelphia Area
Ken was born in Delaware County, PA which is located just outside of Pennsylvania. There isn’t a lot of information on his upbringing but we do know that he lived in Pennsylvania for most of his life. These days, however, he appears to be calling Florida home.
2. He Has A Degree In Math
When can went to college, he probably never imagined that he’d eventually be running a repo business, but as we all know, the universe often has a funny way of working things out. Ken attended Cabrini College in Pennsylvania where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in math.
3. He Is A Devoted Husband And Father
Ken’s work isn’t the only thing he’s serious about. He’s also very dedicated to his family. He and his wife, Karen, have been happily married for many years and there are also business partners. They have four children together and Ken loves spending as much time with them as he can.
4. He Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media
Thanks to his time on TV, Ken has built a large following of people from all over the world. He enjoys keeping in touch with his fans and social media has given him the perfect way to do that. It’s very common to see him responding to tweets from fans and retweeting their posts.
5. He Made Some Controversial Statements Regarding COVID-19
Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States early in 2020, there has been several different opinions on how it should be handled. In September 2020, Ken posted a tweet stating that per a scientist named Dr. Yeadon, the pandemic was over. This sparked a debate between people with opposing views.
6. Airplane Repo Is His Only TV Experience
Being a reality star probably isn’t something Ken ever envisioned for himself, and it doesn’t look like it’s something he wanted for himself long term. Ken hasn’t been on any TV shows — reality or otherwise — before or after his work on Airline Repo and as far as we can tell he doesn’t have any plans to return to TV. That said, there are a lot of people who would probably love to see him on TV again.
7. He Has A YouTube Channel
Just because Ken isn’t on TV anymore doesn’t mean he’s completely done with being in front of the camera. He has a YouTube channel where he’s posted old unseen video clips from the show as well as some content from his personal life. To date, the channel has gotten more than 67,000 views.
8. He Sometimes Found Himself At Odds With Airplane Repo Producers
Collaborating with other people can be a great way to get things done efficiently, but it can also cause hiccups if everyone isn’t on the same page. According to Stevepomeranz.com, Ken often felt himself at odds with producers because he wanted to make sure he was maintaining the integrity of his business but the network often pushed drama.
9. He Used To Work In Security
Steve’s journey to a career in the repo world wasn’t exactly linear. Still, he’s always had a knack for keeping en eye out for suspicious behavior and getting to the bottom of things. He spent two years working as the director of security at the Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia. He also worked in banking for a few years.
10. He Loves Sports
Repoing expensive vehicles isn’t the only thing Ken loves. He’s also a big sports fan and he enjoys watching several sports including basketball, baseball, and football. Like most people, sports have provided a way for him to connect with others. In fact, sports is one of his favorite ways to bond with his children. He coached his sons’ little league teams for several years. Although he hasn’t mentioned what his favorite professional teams are, we can guess that he’s probably a huge Philly sports fan.