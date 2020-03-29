Whether you spend most of your time on YouTube or Instagram, there’s a good chance you’ve come across Kennedy Walsh. The young social media star took YouTube by storm when she first joined the platform and now she’s also become active on other social media apps. With content that is fun and relatable, she has earned the attention of millions and her popularity is continuing to grow. But social media posts aren’t the only thing Kennedy Walsh has to offer. She’s got some tricks up her sleeve, too. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kennedy Walsh.
1. She Gained 940,000 YouTube Subscribers In Less Than A Year
Having nearly 1 million YouTube subscribers is nothing to sneeze at, but especially when you’ve earned such a large following in less than a year. Thanks to regular uploads and engaging videos, Kennedy Walsh was able to earn 940,000 subscribers in less than a year. Now, Kennedy has over 1.35 million subscribers on YouTube. Meanwhile, people like me have had the same 5 YouTube subscribers for the last ten years. Kennedy, please share your secret!
2. Her Mom Is Also Popular On Social Media
Being a social media celebrity is something that runs in the Walsh family. Kennedy Walsh’s mother, Jen Seidel, is a well-known body painter who has become very popular on Instagram. Between her professional and personal Instagram accounts, Jen has almost 400,000 followers.
3. She’s Never Wanted To Go To College
Lots of teens can’t wait to finish high school so they can get to college and party. However, that was never on Kennedy Walsh’s to do list. In a video on her YouTube channel, Kennedy confessed that she never had any interest in attending college. Apparently, living in a dorm just isn’t something that ever appealed to her.
4. She Has A Good Relationship With Her Siblings
Kennedy Walsh has two siblings, a brother named Brandon and a sister named Claudia. She has a great relationship with both. Like Kennedy, her brother and sister are also YouTubers with hundreds of thousands of followers. Sometimes the three of them even collab on YouTube videos which seems to resonate well with their viewers.
5. She Makes Music
There’s more to Kennedy Walsh than funny social media videos. In 2019, she released a video showing the process she and her brother went through to create a song in 24 hours. The result of their hard work was a song titled “I Wanna Fall Into the Floor”. Kennedy also has a spoof song with her brother, Brandon, titled “Milk & Cereal”. If Kennedy ever decides to get serious about her music, she’ll already have a very large built-in fan base.
6. She Has A Black Cat
Black cats have a reputation for being a source of bad luck. But Kennedy Walsh isn’t letting any old superstitions get in her way. She is the proud owner of a black cat. Her cat is appropriately named Salem, after the infamous black cat from the series Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.
7. She Likes To Draw
Kennedy Walsh’s list of talents just keeps on growing. Not only is she an art lover, but she also enjoys creating art of her own. Kennedy loves drawing pictures, and she’s actually pretty good at it. She has a highlights section on her Instagram account that is specifically dedicated to her ‘doodles’.
8. She Likes To Dye Her Hair
Kennedy Walsh isn’t the type of person who’s afraid of change – at least not when it comes to her appearance. Kennedy loves changing her hair color and even does a lot of her dye jobs herself. Some of the hair colors she’s had over the last few years include pink, blue, and purple.
9. She Has Her Own Merch
Social media is about more than being popular, it’s also become a great way for people to make money. Kennedy Walsh has leveraged her huge social media following into a business. On her personal website, she sells merch. At the moment, she only offers t shirts and stickers, but she will likely expand to other items in the future.
10. She Does Her Own Nails
If you’re a Kennedy Walsh fan, you’ve probably noticed that her nails are always on point. With a combination of bright colors and fun designs, Kennedy’s nails are a reflection of her fun personality. But what makes Kennedy’s nails even cooler is the fact that she does them herself.