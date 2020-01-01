Kenobi: A Star Wars Fan Film is Worth Checking Out

This solo Kenobi movie, though fan made, is something that you might expect Disney to make since it would involve throwing out a lot of what we’ve already seen and replacing it with something that’s kind of impressive but at the same time kind of hard to swallow since it flies in the face of what has been written and shown in the books and the comics. But in all fairness Obi-Wan had to be doing something out in the desert while he was watching over Luke, so this isn’t too bad. There already has been a novel written of his life in regards to his self-imposed exile on Tatooine, and it was a decent adventure that will hopefully make it into the series that Disney+ is hoping to bring forth. But until we see it happen there’s not a lot to go on as far as what we’ll see and what the writer of the series will decide to include. One thing we’re not likely to see is another Force user unless there’s a good reason for it and of course, if the story can support it and still remain tied to the main continuity. Just think of it, there will be plenty of people, a lot of them claiming to be hardcore fans, railing at this or that once the series does come out. Leah Marilla Thomas of Refinery 29 gives at least nod to the series.
In this movie however one has to wonder just what the writer was thinking about since upon facing the Tusken Raiders, Kenobi seemed pretty hesitant to use force. It’s true that he’s become the person that thinks before he acts, but there are still times when it’s prudent to act and keep danger at bay rather than walloped. Plus, it’s interesting that the Tusken’s left him after knocking him out as they’re not know for leaving anything to the sands that might be of some use. It might be a part of the EU but there have been stories in which those that were taken by the Tusken’s were made into slaves and eventually became part of the clan they were taken by. Obviously there wasn’t enough time or even the inclination to let such a thing happen though since this movie was all about Obi-Wan’s struggle to keep Luke and the Lars safe, something that came with a bit of opposition from Owen since he didn’t think that a Jedi was a good idea to keep around even if it meant protecting his nephew, who throughout his life was something of a burden no matter that Beru likely saw him as a blessing. To Owen the sins of the child’s father were simply too great and he continually worried what might become of Luke if he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. And of course as Luke grew so did his desire to leave Tatooine just as his friends had and become a part of something bigger. Something inside of him knew that he wasn’t destined for the life of a moisture farmer and the difficulty only increased as he grew to become a teenager.
Obi-Wan eventually stayed away, watching over Luke from afar, especially at the behest of Owen, who either didn’t like or didn’t trust the Jedi since Anakin had become such a destructive force. It also had something to do with Owen being a very down home and simple person that didn’t need much in life to be happy and wasn’t all that thrilled about the way Luke was growing up. His mistrust and dislike of the Jedi was something that many people in the galaxy felt as they either didn’t understand or didn’t want to understand how the Force worked given that they were far more practical-minded and less apt to think that an old religion and what amounted to magic in their minds was anything to get too worked up about. In other words, Obi-Wan and his ways represented danger to the Lars but Owen also knew that he couldn’t just force Obi-Wan to go away, no matter how badly he wanted to.
As one of Anakin’s children, Luke was, as it was believed, in constant danger of being discovered since having a powerful Jedi as a father it was only expected that he would one day become a powerful Jedi in his own right. While Bail Organa of Alderaan adopted Leia, the Lars took in Luke while Obi-Wan stayed on Tatooine to keep his identity safe. This movie shows the extent to which he managed to do this even if Owen didn’t always fully appreciate it. Once the Kenobi series finally hits Disney+ though it will be interesting to see just how it’s spun and how often Luke becomes the focus of the show. It’s feasible that it could last a few seasons since there’s bound to be plenty that can keep Kenobi busy on Tatooine.