Kerry Medders has been performing for almost as long as she can remember. Her innate creativity is undeniable and she enjoys every opportunity she gets to share her talents with the world. Over the last several years, Kerri’s career has really started to blossom. She got her first major opportunity in 2017 when she was cast in the TV show SEAL Team. Not long after, she kept the momentum going with a role in the Netflix series Alexa & Katie. Kerri doesn’t plan on stopping there, though. She currently has two additional TV projects in the works and it looks like they could have the potential to take her career even further. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kerri Medders.
1. She Is A Texas Native
Kerri was born and raised in the Houston area and the city is known for being home to lots of very talented entertainers. Kerri hopes to one day be mentioned among the city’s greats. These days, however, it appears that she spends most of her time in the Los Angeles area, but she still travels back to Texas when she gets the chance.
2. She Is A Musician
In addition to acting, music is something else that Kerri is passionate about. She has been writing music for several years and she has recorded and released some of her own music. Acting may be her bread and butter at the moment, but doing music is actually when she feels the most creative.
3. Bob Morley Was Her Celebrity Crush
Kerri is approaching celebrity status herself, but that doesn’t mean she can’t still have a celebrity crush. During an interview with Spy News Magazine in 2016, Kerri shared that actor Bob Morley was her crush. For those who aren’t familiar with Morley, he is best known for his role in The 100.
4. She Has A YouTube Channel
Kerri has a YouTube channel where she mostly posts content related to her journey as a musician. To date, her channel has 3,400 subscribers and has gotten more than 240,000 views. Unfortunately, though, it’s been a little over a year since Kerri posted her last video. There’s no word on whether she plans to get back into posting on her channel.
5. She Believes Everything Happens For A Reason
Things in life don’t always go the way you want them to, but Kerri believes that there’s a reason behind every outcome. She told Spy News Magazine, “if something doesn’t happen the way I want it, I know there’s a reason for it and that this happened the way it did because there’s something greater for me. In that moment you’re thinking, “why did that just happen to me?” And then you take a moment and see why it did.”
6. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Nothing can compare to the beauty of nature, and Kerri would likely agree with that statement. When she isn’t busy with work, she enjoys spending as much time outside as she can. From exploring nearby walking trails to hanging out by the water, Kerri knows how to take advantage of a beautiful day.
7. She Loves Connecting With Fans On Social Media
Kerri has gotten a lot of love and support throughout her career and she’s very thankful for all of the people who have followed her journey. Although she doesn’t spend a lot of time on Twitter, she likes to use the platform as a way to interact with her supporters.
8. She Likes To Paint
Acting and music are not the only creative talents Kerri has. She also enjoys the visual arts and she’s a pretty good painter who enjoys using bold colors. We weren’t able to find any information on how long she’s been painting, but she has shared some photos of her work on Instagram.
9. She Enjoys Rollerskating
On top of being very creative, Kerri has an adventurous side that always fuels her curiosity to learn and try new things. She loves to go rollerskating and it’s become a great way for her to get some exercise in while also giving her a way to take her mind off of the stresses in life.
10. She Likes To Read
Kerri spends most of her time telling stories, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like to be on the other end from time to time. She loves to curl up with a good book every once in a while and get lost in an interesting story. On occasion, she’ll even take a picture of what she’s reading and post it on her Instagram story.