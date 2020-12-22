Kether Donohue is the type of multi talented star that many up and comers aspire to be. So far, she has more than 20 years of experience under her belt. Over the course of her career she has worked on a wide variety of projects and she’s gotten to work with some big name stars along the way. Her work ethic, versatility, and sense of humor have earned her respect from her peers and praise from critics. Her recent role in the CBS sitcom B Positive has allowed her to share her talents with a wide audience and she has another great projects in the works that is set to be released in 2021. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kether Donohue.
1. She’s A New York Native
Kether was born and raised in New York City and she is very proud of her roots. She attended a performing arts high school where she began to further hone her acting skills. Although she will always be an easy coast girl at heart, she currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
2. She Started Going on Auditions When She Was Only 8-Years-Old
Kether fell in love with acting from a very early age, and it didn’t take long for the people around her to realize that she had a special talent. She began auditioning for roles when she was just 8-years-old. She made her first on screen appearance when she was 12-years-old.
3. She Studied At Fordham University
Being in front of the camera isn’t the only thing that gets Kether excited. She also loves being behind the scenes. Kether attended Fordham University where she majored in film. After finishing school, Kether went on to help produce several films. She has also done some screenwriting.
4. She’s A Successful Voice Actress
Some people are under the impression that anyone with a voice can be a voice actor, but that isn’t true. Becoming a successful voice actor requires lots of hard work, and Kether has gone above and beyond to establish herself in that space. She has done lots of voice work in her career. Most notably, she voiced several characters in Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s and Pokemon.
5. She’s A Strong Supporter Of Social Justice
Kether has built a large following over the years, and she has made it a point to use her platform to help raise awareness to the causes that are close to her heart. She is a very strong supporter of the fight to end racism, women’s rights, and LGBTQ+ rights and she encourages her followers to educate themselves on those issues.
6. She’s All About Body Positivity
The entertainment industry is known for being very superficial, and it’s a hard thing not to get caught up in. As someone who hasn’t always fit into the ‘ideal’ Hollywood image, Kether has worked hard not to succumb to the pressure of having to look a certain way. She is all about accepting the skin she’s in and she wants other people to know it’s okay to love and accept themselves.
7. Her Name Has A Special Meaning
Although almost every name has a meaning, many people have no idea what the meaning behind their name is. Kether, on the other hand, is well aware that her name means something special. The name Kether is derived from the Hebrew word “Keter” which means crown.
8. She Loves To Travel
People who have gotten the opportunity to do lots of traveling will tell you that nothing compares to the feeling of getting out and seeing the world. Kether has been fortunate to be in a position where she’s able to travel far and frequently. Some of the countries she’s been to include Thailand and Mexico. She has also done lots of traveling within the United States.
9. She Has Been In Several Commercials
Commercials certainly aren’t the most high profile jobs in the acting world, but they can be a great starting point. In addition to requiring a small time commitment, commercials also give actors the chance to work with major brands. Kether has appeared in several commercials for well-known companies like Macy’s, AT&T, and Comcast.
10. She Is Latina
Many people are not aware of the fact that Kether has Cuban roots. During an interview with Latina.com Kether said, “My father was born and raised in Havana Cuba. His family is from Spain. My father never taught me how to speak Spanish when I was little. That’s very disappointing to me…Other than that, I’m very connected to my Spanish roots in terms of the kind of food my father would cook in the house, the music…”