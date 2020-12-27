Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Kevin Carroll

This may be hard for some of Kevin Carroll’s fans to believe, but he’s been in the industry for more than 25 years. Since making his first TV appearance in an episode of New York Undercover in 1995, Kevin has been working hard to work his way up to bigger opportunities. Within just a few short years after making his debut, those opportunities started to roll in. Over the years, he has become best-known for his roles in shows like The Leftovers, Snowfall, and Sacred Lies. Recently, he also joined the cast of The Walking Dead and fans are always excited to see him earn new opportunities. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kevin Carroll.

1. He’s A North Carolina Native

Kevin was born and raised in a small town in North Carolina called Salisbury. He comes from a close knit family where his mother worked at the local VA medical center and his father was a teacher and musician. These days, Kevin is based in the Los Angeles area.

2. He’s A New York University Alum

After Kevin fell in love with acting, he knew that he wanted to do whatever he could to make the most of his natural talent. He decided that a higher education in acting was the best move. After high school, he was accepted into New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1994.

3. He Loves Music

The music industry and the film/TV industries often go hand in hand. Not only are there lots of people who act and do music, but both mediums help to enhance the other. Although we weren’t able to find any information to suggest that Kevin is a musician himself, his Twitter timeline makes it very clear that he’s a huge music fan.

4. He’s Been On Broadway

Kevin has been fortunate to find a good deal of success with his on screen roles, but theater was his first love and it will always have a special place in his heart. He has done lots of theater work over the years and has even been in several Broadway productions including Bring In Da Noise Bring In Da Funk and Angels in America.

5. He Has Nearly 50 On Screen Credits

All of the hard work Kevin has put in throughout the years has certainly paid off. He’s managed to build a very impressive on screen resume that includes almost 50 acting credits. He has been in many movies and TV shows with one of his most notable appearances being the 2002 film, Paid in Full.

6. He Likes To Stay Low Key

Many people who have been in the business as long as Kevin has have become open books at this point. But Kevin has never had the desire to share all of the details of his private life with the world. Instead, he has always been a private person and he likes to keep all of the attention on his work.

7. He Isn’t Worried About Winning Awards

Winning an award is the highest honor an actor can achieve, but Kevin isn’t worried about that. He told the Los Angeles Sentinel, “I think you have to get into this for whatever motivates you to be the best artist you can be and if awards come out of that passion for the work, then you roll with the punches and if awards don’t come but you’ve worked equally as hard and you’ve stayed true to yourself then you kind of get the reward of having done that.”

8. He Loved Working With Regina King

Kevin has gotten to work with some very big names during his career, one of which is award-winning actress, Regina King. During an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope TV, Kevin opened up about what it was like to work with Regina and shared that he was very impressed with her talent, kindness, and professionalism.

9. Portraying The Human Experience Is What Drew Him To The Leftovers

Different actors have different things that make them interested in a role. One of the main things that attracted Kevin to The Leftovers was the chance to help portray the human experience in a way that showed just how layered and complex people really are.

10. He’s Not Very Active On Social Media

Social media has become one of the best ways for celebrities to connect with their fans and promote projects. Somewhat surprisingly, however, Kevin isn’t really into social media. He has accounts on Instagram and Twitter, but he doesn’t post on either platform very frequently.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time.



