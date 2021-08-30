Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Khiyla Aynne

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Khiyla Aynne

56 seconds ago

Khiyla Aynne is only 13 years old, but she’s already found her passion in life. She loves performing and she’s already shown the world that she’s amazing at it. Since making her on-screen debut in 2017, she has been working hard to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. At the moment, she is best known for her role as Trish in The Ponysitters Club and two subsequent TV movies. However, her role in the upcoming movie Nightbooks has the potential to take Khiyla’s career to a new level.  The project will be her most intense job to date, and fans are looking forward to seeing her put on a great show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Khiyla Aynne.

1. She’s Canadian

Khiyla Aynne was born and raised in Toronto, as far as we can tell she still lives there. We didn’t find any information to suggest she plans on moving to the United States. She comes from a close family and she loves spending time with them as often as she can.

2. She’s A Trained Dancer

Being an actress is what Khiyla is becoming known for, but it’s definitely not the only talent she has. She is also a very talented dancer who is trained in a variety of genres including hip-hop, jazz, and lyrical. Hopefully, one day she’ll get the chance to land a role that allows her to combine both of her talents.

3. She’s A Humble Person

When people find as much success as Khiyla has at such a young age, it can be very easy for them to become full of themselves. However, that isn’t Khiyla’s style. She is a very down-to-earth person and she plans to keep it that way. She is thankful for all of the people who have shown her love and support so far in her career and she wants to continue to make them proud.

4. She Has A YouTube Channel

Khiyla isn’t just a star in the TV world, she’s also become pretty popular on YouTube. Her channel currently has more than 52,000 followers and well over 11.3 million views. Her channel consists of dancing videos. However, she hasn’t posted any new content since the fall of 2020. Now that her career is really taking off, she probably doesn’t have much time to record YouTube videos.

5. She Loves To Travel

Khiyla may be young, but she’s already become quite the little world traveler. She loves the experience of visiting new places and her travels have taken her all over the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Chile and Costa Rica. She’ll probably be adding even more places to the list as her career continues to grow.

6. She’s Performed With Justin Bieber

Khiyla’s list of accomplishments is more impressive than many people probably realize. She got the chance to perform with Justin Bieber in 2016 during his Purpose World Tour. She has also performed at other major events such as a Toronto Maple Leafs’ hockey game.

7. She’s A Brand Ambassador

Having a strong online following is really important for entertainers in today’s world, and that’s something that Khiyla fully understands. She has worked hard to build a social media presence and that work has paid off in the form of partnerships. She is a brand ambassador for The Doodle Roll.

8. She Likes Helping Others

Teenagers often have a reputation for being self-centered and apathetic. However, those are two words that people would probably never use to describe Khiyla. Even at her young age she understands the importance of community, and she does her best to give back to those around her. She has already helped raise money for The Hospital for Sick Children. She is also a big animal lover and has volunteered at her local animal shelter. It’ll be interesting to see which organizations she aligns herself with in the future.

9. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors

Due to her career, there are a lot of things about Khiyla’s life that are very different from the average 13-year-old. However, when she isn’t busy working, she likes to enjoy the simple things. She loves being outside and she always looks forward to exploring her surroundings.

10. She Was On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Khiyla’s acting opportunities aren’t the only time she’s been on TV. Between 2017 and 2019, she appeared on two episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. From what we can tell, she performed as a dancer during both appearances. Since being on the show, she has promoted the Be Kind boxes by Ellen on social media.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Reasons Why HBO Max’s “Hacks” Deserves a Season 2
the league season 3 interesting moments
20 Most Interesting Moments from The League Season 3
Why Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Was Cancelled at Freeform
Ted Lasso
The 10 Best Ted Lasso Quotes to Make You Feel Warm and Fuzzy Inside
Fargo
No Country For Old Men vs. Fargo: Which Coen Brothers Film Is Better?
Five Hip Hop Artists That Deserve Movie Biopics
Night of the Animated Dead: What we Know so Far
Five Action Movie “Mockbusters” That Might be Better than the Originals
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Khiyla Aynne
The Reason Why Brett Butler is Broke and Asking for Money
10 Things You Didn’t Know about CJ Franco
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
The Top Five Bad Video Game Habits
10 Video Games That Were Released On Three Console Generations
Ranking Every Nintendo Console From Worst To Best
The Top Five Video Games That Deserve a Remake