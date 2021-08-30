Khiyla Aynne is only 13 years old, but she’s already found her passion in life. She loves performing and she’s already shown the world that she’s amazing at it. Since making her on-screen debut in 2017, she has been working hard to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. At the moment, she is best known for her role as Trish in The Ponysitters Club and two subsequent TV movies. However, her role in the upcoming movie Nightbooks has the potential to take Khiyla’s career to a new level. The project will be her most intense job to date, and fans are looking forward to seeing her put on a great show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Khiyla Aynne.
1. She’s Canadian
Khiyla Aynne was born and raised in Toronto, as far as we can tell she still lives there. We didn’t find any information to suggest she plans on moving to the United States. She comes from a close family and she loves spending time with them as often as she can.
2. She’s A Trained Dancer
Being an actress is what Khiyla is becoming known for, but it’s definitely not the only talent she has. She is also a very talented dancer who is trained in a variety of genres including hip-hop, jazz, and lyrical. Hopefully, one day she’ll get the chance to land a role that allows her to combine both of her talents.
3. She’s A Humble Person
When people find as much success as Khiyla has at such a young age, it can be very easy for them to become full of themselves. However, that isn’t Khiyla’s style. She is a very down-to-earth person and she plans to keep it that way. She is thankful for all of the people who have shown her love and support so far in her career and she wants to continue to make them proud.
4. She Has A YouTube Channel
Khiyla isn’t just a star in the TV world, she’s also become pretty popular on YouTube. Her channel currently has more than 52,000 followers and well over 11.3 million views. Her channel consists of dancing videos. However, she hasn’t posted any new content since the fall of 2020. Now that her career is really taking off, she probably doesn’t have much time to record YouTube videos.
5. She Loves To Travel
Khiyla may be young, but she’s already become quite the little world traveler. She loves the experience of visiting new places and her travels have taken her all over the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Chile and Costa Rica. She’ll probably be adding even more places to the list as her career continues to grow.
6. She’s Performed With Justin Bieber
Khiyla’s list of accomplishments is more impressive than many people probably realize. She got the chance to perform with Justin Bieber in 2016 during his Purpose World Tour. She has also performed at other major events such as a Toronto Maple Leafs’ hockey game.
7. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Having a strong online following is really important for entertainers in today’s world, and that’s something that Khiyla fully understands. She has worked hard to build a social media presence and that work has paid off in the form of partnerships. She is a brand ambassador for The Doodle Roll.
8. She Likes Helping Others
Teenagers often have a reputation for being self-centered and apathetic. However, those are two words that people would probably never use to describe Khiyla. Even at her young age she understands the importance of community, and she does her best to give back to those around her. She has already helped raise money for The Hospital for Sick Children. She is also a big animal lover and has volunteered at her local animal shelter. It’ll be interesting to see which organizations she aligns herself with in the future.
9. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Due to her career, there are a lot of things about Khiyla’s life that are very different from the average 13-year-old. However, when she isn’t busy working, she likes to enjoy the simple things. She loves being outside and she always looks forward to exploring her surroundings.
10. She Was On The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Khiyla’s acting opportunities aren’t the only time she’s been on TV. Between 2017 and 2019, she appeared on two episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. From what we can tell, she performed as a dancer during both appearances. Since being on the show, she has promoted the Be Kind boxes by Ellen on social media.