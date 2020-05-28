10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kia Goodwin

Kia Goodwin is an American actress that is known for playing the part of Tiffany Holloway on the comedy television series “227” from 1985 through 1987. If you’re wondering whatever happened to Kia, she’s grown up since then and she continued her career. We checked up on her to find out what she’s been up to since then and we made some interesting discoveries to share with you. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Kia Goodwin.
1. Her Birthday
Kia was born in Montclair, New Jersey on August 2, 1973. This makes her 46 years old (as of this writing). It’s been 35 years since she played the part of the young Tiffany Holloway. She was only 11 years old at the time, but time does march on. She has been active and busy over the past several decades.
2. She started her career making commercials
At the tender age of just 3 years old, Kia Goodwin was making commercials. She represented the M&M Candy company as well as Jello Pudding. This was a good start for the toddler who would later blossom into a talented actress. Later, in 1981, she appeared in a television commercial for AT&T, which further diversified her emerging acting portfolio.
3. Kia was a stage actress
Goodwin was cast in the role of Duffy in the First National Touring Company’s production of Annie. She stayed with the troupe from 1981 until the time that it closed a year later. After this, she joined the final Broadway cast of the production in the roles of Tessie initially, then playing the part of Kate. These were formative years in her early career and she gave exceptional performances on the stage, which is much more intense than camera work.
4. She was on television prior to “227”
Tiffany was cast in a part in one of the “ABC Afterschool Special” shows in 1981. After this, she appeared in the movie “Growing Up on Broadway.” Kia was on a roll in her acting career as a very young child. The future for her looked bright and promising.
5. Her mother interrupted Kia’s career
After the second season of being a regular member of the cast of “227,” Kia’s life changed drastically. Her mother was not happy living in California, and she made the decision to move back to New York, and to take Kia with her. Although Kia was contracted to continue appearing in “227,” the physical distance would make it impossible. The producers of the show let her out of the contract, and she was written out of it with regard to her appearances. The character still existed with references made to her throughout the third season, but she was no longer making appearances. This had an impact on the young actresses career, but there was little that she could do about it.
6. She rebooted her career in 1993
It was several years after Kia Goodwin’s last appearance in “227” that the public would see her again, but she once again became active in the acting profession in 1993. Her first appearance was in another “ABC Afterschool Special” followed the same year by the part of Latisha Jordan in the television movie “Strapped.”
7. There have been a few gaps in her career
Her next appearance was in 1998 in the movie “The Object of My Affection in the role of Juliet. She once again appeared after a five-year gap in gigs. Two years later, she was cast as a young nurse in the movie “The Opportunists, ” followed by a part in “Ordinary Sinner the following year, and in “New World Order in 2002.
8. Things picked up for Kia Goodwin’s career
The year 2002 was a good one for Kia and it marked a turning point in her acting career. After “New World Order,” she appeared in recurring roles in the television series “Platinum” as lady Bryce in 2003, then in the series “Barbershop,” from 2005 through 2006. Kia was cast in the part of Sondra in yet another recurring role in the television series “The Good Wife” from 2013 through 2015. She played Elaine Henderson in the TV mini-series “Show Me a Hero” in 2015. These are in addition to several other minor roles that she landed in television shows and movies.
9. She’s still going strong
Most recently, Kia Goodwin has appeared in a variety of television and movie parts. In 2018, she played Helen in the series “The Plug,” with a few guest appearances in the television series “The Code” in 2019. She also appeared in the role of Mrs. Harris in the movie “DC Noir” released in 2019. This is the last project that Kia Goodwin has been involved with to the best of our knowledge. With the current Covid-19 pandemic, there have been a lot of television and movie projects put on hold because of the requirement for social distancing. We fully expect to hear more from Kia after the restrictions are lifted and everyone gets back to work in a more normal environment, but that could take a while.
10. She is also a movie producer
We also learned that Kia Goodwin has branched out in her professional endeavors in the entertainment business. She is not only a talented actress with 20 credits to her portfolio, but she has also served as producer for a few projects. This could account for a few of the gaps that we’ve seen in her acting appearances. One thing is for certain, and it’s that Kia Goodwin hasn’t gone anywhere but upwards. For those of you who were wondering what happened to her, she has been busy working and continuing to enhance her career in the entertainment business. She’s come a long way since she was a tiny 3-year-old in an M& M’s commercial.