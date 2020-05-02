10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a gorgeous Indian actor famous for acting in movies including Fugly (2014), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Lust Stories, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story just to mention a few. Her role and impact in each of these films are undeniably outstanding. If interested to know more about Kiara, you are in the right place as we present you with 10 lesser-known facts about her.
1. Her Family and Background
Kiara Advani was born Alia Advani on 31st July, 1992 thus making her 27 years of age presently. She chose to change her name from Alia to Kiara when she made her Bollywood debut in 2014. The reason was, someone named Alia (Alia Bhatt) was already popular in the industry and since she wanted to create her brand, Kiara had to come up with a unique name, one that was not already common in the industry. Kiara came up after being inspired by a movie where Priyanka Chopra had played a role with this name. She remembers finding the name so cute that she made a mental note to name her daughter Kiara. But as fate had it, she eventually took up the name herself. Her father Jagdeep Advani is a businessman while her mother Genevieve Jaffrey is a British Indian school teacher. She is of mixed ethnicity as her father is a Sindhi while her mother is Scottish, Irish Portuguese, and Spanish. Kiara has a younger brother Mishaal Advani. They were both born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She attended Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai before proceeding to join Jai Hind College where she graduated with a master’s in Mass Communication.
2. Some of her Family Members are Celebrities
Kiara is not the only one in her family who is a celebrity. Ashik Kumaar (her step-great-grandfather) and Saeed Jaffrey (her great-uncle) are both actors. While Shaheen Jaffrey (her aunt) is a model. They may have played a role in inspiring her to pursue her talent. According to Stars Unfolded, She took up acting at quite a young age and had an incredible taste in dressing. Alongside her mother, she had been featured in a Wipro Baby Soap TV commercial.
3. Salman Khan Played a Vital Role in her Big Break
Salman Khan had been on the lookout for a fresh face for his new movie and he decided to pick her. This brought about her big break in the industry and she has since acted in many Telugu and Hindi Movies. Salman Khan also encouraged her to pick her new name. Reportedly, Salman Khan used to date Shaheen Jaffrey, her maternal aunt, and is a good friend to her mum. In addition to her talent, the family connections encouraged him to pick her as an actor in his movie and mentor her. He also gave her a promotion during the release of her first movie Fugly.
4. Religion
According to Biography bd, Kiara’s father is a Sindhi Hindu whereas her mother is a half Hindu and a half Muslim. Herself she grew to emulate her father and is, therefore, a Hindu.
5. She Loves Good Food
Kiara delights in good meals. Her favorite foods include Tacos, Seaweed Salad, Cupcakes, and Sushi among others. If she is not making her favorite meals at home you will most probably find her enjoying them at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai – her favorite hotel.
6. Relationship Status
In the past, she used to date Mohit Marwah her Co-star in Fugly. It is speculated that their relationship may have developed since they used to spend so much time together while shooting the movie Fugly. They had first begun, like friends but soon after fell in love and started dating, which they did for a long time. However, Mohit fell in love with someone else and dumped her. Currently, Kiara is not dating anyone, and, if she is, she is doing a great job in keeping him away from the public eye.
7. Her Best Friend
She is frequently seen hanging out with Asha Ambani who is the daughter of one of the richest men in India Mukesh Ambani. According to Kiara, she treasures and values Asha who is her best friend. The two have been good friends since they were kids.
8. Net worth
Kiara has been featured in many movies and has also done several endorsement deals. Though how much exactly she earns is not known, for an actor of her status the pay from such endeavors is usually good. Kiara has managed to wisely use her income to create wealth for herself. According to Bel India, her current net worth is in the neighborhood of $3 Million.
9. Awards and Nominations
Her work in the movie industry has not only been appreciated by fans but also by industry elites. According to Wikipedia, for her role in Bharat Ane Nenu, She has won herself two awards namely; Emerging star of the year by AsiaVision Awards and Best Find of The Year by Zee Cine Awards -Telugu. Additionally, for her role in Fugly, she has been nominated for awards including Best Actress by Big Life OK Now Awards, Best Female Debut by Filmfare Awards, Best Debut Female by Screen Awards, and Most Entertaining Debut (Female) by Big Star Entertainment Awards. Her role in Kabir Singh also earned her a nomination by Zee Cine Awards in the category Best Actress (Viewer’s Choice).
10. Social Media
Kiara enjoys a huge following on her social media pages. For example, in Instagram where she goes by the name @kiaraaliaadvani, she has over 10 million followers. As her follower, you get to view the photos and videos she frequently posts and also know what she is up to in the industry. Kiara also has pages on Facebook and Twitter.
Conclusion
Kiara Advani possesses two things considered priceless in the industry, looks, and talent.These have worked well to her advantage. Hence, even though Salman Khan paved the way for her, she has shown the world that she indeed deserves the recognition and success she has attained. Considering she is still in her twenties there is so much more she can still achieve if she puts her mind to it.