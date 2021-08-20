Kiawentiio is a name you might be too familiar with yet, but that certainly won’t be the case for much longer. The talented young actress is relatively new to the entertainment industry, but she’s already built a strong foundation for herself. Many people know her best for her role in the 2020 movie Beans, but not there’s another huge opportunity on the horizon. Kiawentiio will be one of the stars of the upcoming live-action TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The show has the potential to take Kiawenttio’s character to higher heights, and there are a lot of people who are excited to see what she has to offer. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kiawentiio.
1. She Is From Ontario
Kiawentiio was born and raised in Ontario. Since she is still very new to the entertainment industry, there isn’t a lot of information going around about her or her upbringing on the internet. As far as we know, she still lives in Canada and we didn’t find anything to suggest she plans to move.
2. She Is A Musician
Acting isn’t the only way Kiawentiio likes to share her creative talent with the world. She is also a singer/songwriter who has been working equally as hard to make a name for herself in the music industry. She has already released several singles as well as an EP. As of late, it appears that she has been putting more of her focus on acting.
3. Not Everyone Is Happy About Her Being Cast In Avatar
Being cast in Avatar has been one of the best moments of Kiawentiio’s career, but unfortunately, not everyone was as excited as she was when they announced the role. Some people feel that she didn’t look ethnic ‘enough’ to portray Katara. They felt that producers dropped the ball on casting more accurately. Others, however, feel that this point of view is ridiculous and believe that Kiawentiio is the perfect person for the role.
4. She Loves To Paint
If you think acting and music are the only ways Kiawentiio likes to express her creative side, you’ve got another thing coming. She is also a very talented painter. She loves creating a wide variety of images and she has even shared photos of some of her work on social media.
5. Family Is Important To Her
Even though there isn’t a lot of information on the internet about Kiawentiio’s family, we do know that she has very close relationships with her loved ones. Her Instagram profile contains several photos of her family members and it obvious that she loves spending time with them.
6. She Got Hired After Her First Audition
Most actors have to go through dozens of auditions before they even get a call back, nevermind actually landing a role. Kiawentiio, however, didn’t have to go through any of that. Her first professional audition was for the TV series Anne with an E and she actually landed the role.
7. She Is Only 15
One of the things that’s so impressive about everything Kiawentiio has accomplished so far is the fact that she’s just 15 years old. In just a few years in the industry, she has already accomplished more than some people do in their entire careers. As she gets older, there’s no doubt that she’ll continue to grow in her craft.
8. She Is A Dog Person
Knowing whether someone is a do or cat person can get you some interesting insight into their personality. For anyone who was wondering which common household pet Kiawentiio prefers, the ansswer is dogs all the way. Based on some of her Instagram posts, it appears that she has a dog of her own.
9. She Has Some Helpful Advice For Other Young Performers
She may just be getting started in her career, but Kiawentiio already has a good idea of what it takes to establish a successful career in the entertainment industry. When asked if she had any advice for others, she told CBC Kids News, “Do not be afraid of making mistakes, try your hardest and be brave.” It appears that she has followed this advice herself and it has worked out nicely for her.
10. She Loves Fashion
Since Kiawentiio is a very expressive person, it’s not that surprising that she also gravitates towards fashion. She enjoys being able to share her personality through her clothing and she’s a natural when it comes to putting outfits togeter. During her interview with CBC Kids News, she also shared that she’s a big fan of Doc Martens.