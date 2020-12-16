When ‘Killa’ Kam Williams decided to try out for the MTV dating series Are You The One? she had no idea that it would lead to a career in reality TV. At the time, she was simply looking for love and was also hoping to win the show’s cash prize. Although she didn’t find love, things have worked out for her anyway. Now, more than three years after making her reality debut, Kam has appeared in in two seasons of The Challenge as well as Game of Clones. Her fun personality and sense of humor have helped to make her a fan favorite and Kam is using her time in the spotlight to leverage other opportunities. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Killa Kam Williams.
1. She Lived In Jamaica As A Child
Kam was raised primarily in New Jersey, but before moving there she spent some time living in St. Catherine, Jamaica. She has fond memories of her childhood and she participated in lots of different activities. Recently, Kam shared that she will be moving to Texas with her boyfriend.
2. She Is An Entrepreneur
Being on reality TV can be a great way to open doors to other ventures and that’s exactly what Kam is doing. She is a businesswoman who has started a beauty company called the Kam Kollection. Her collection offers wigs, lashes, and other hair and beauty related products. Kam is just getting started on the business front and she has even bigger plans for the future.
3. She Was A Flight Attendant
Kam has always liked to try new things, and that’s part of what led her to the opportunity to do Are You The One? Prior to being on the show, she was working as a flight attendant which gave her the opportunity to do lots of traveling. She told Sarah Scoop that it was “One of the best jobs I’ve ever had in my life!”
4. She Is A YouTuber
Kam is passionate about creating content and thanks to the fan base she’s built she has lots of people to share that passion with. Her YouTube channel has more than 60,000 subscribers and she regularly posts vlogs, hair tutorials, and reactions to the current season of The Challenge. Since starting her channel she has gotten more than 1 million total views.
5. She Is A Brand Ambassador
Since being on TV, Kam has built a large social media following. On Instagram alone she has more than 240,000 followers. Those numbers have made her an attractive partner for companies looking to promote their products. She has been an ambassador for several brands including Completely Bare.
6. She Loves Interacting With Fans
Having a strong relationship with the people who support you is important for anyone in the spotlight. This is something that Kam understands and she loves getting the chance to interact with her fans. It’s very common to see her responding to questions and comments from fans on Twitter.
7. She Never Really Planned on Being On TV
Becoming a TV personality was never a goal for Kam, but at the same time, she’s not too surprised that things ended up working out that way. She told Black Talent, “I’ve never really seen myself being a TV personality. My personality in general was always special—even growing up I’ve always been weird and stood out. I’ve developed a love for making YouTube videos where, looking back, I think got me use to being on camera and entertaining. The thought of being on TV wasn’t really a farfetched idea.”
8. Dwayne Johnson Is Her Celebrity Crush
Almost everybody has had at least one celebrity crush over the years, and Kam isn’t an exception. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was her first famous crush. When she appeared on the TV series Game of Clones she was hoping to find a bae that looked like Johnson.
9. She Ran Track
Kam has always been an active person and running has always been her favorite way to exercise. While talking to Sarah Scoop she revealed that she was once a member of a track & field team. Her days as a competitive athlete may be over, but she still likes to stay active.
10. She Loves Unique Socks
To lots of people, socks are simply a necessary accessory for keeping their feet dry and comfortable while wearing shoes. Kam has a whole different level of appreciation for socks, though. She told Sarah Scoop, “My guilty pleasure would be fun socks! I have no idea why I’ve always had a sock obsession. Fun colors, styles, and textures. I love them all!”