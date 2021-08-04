Home
Kim Kardashian Getting Co-Parenting Advice from Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has started looking up to her sisters for co-parenting advice. She is discussing things with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as she mends the gap with Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star thinks that her sisters are among the best, most loving, and caring mothers in the world. This is why she has decided to take co-parenting cues from Kourtney and Kylie. The founder of SKIMS filed for divorce from the rapper a few months ago. 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 44-year-old Kanye West remained together for nearly 7 years. In February 2021, they announced their separation, filed for divorce, and said that things weren’t going well between them and that it was not possible for them to remain together for long.

Is it a good idea? Has Kim Kardashian made the right decision?

Kourtney Kardashian is 42 years old, and she has three kids whom she shares with Scott Disick. The names of her kids are Penelope, Reign, and Mason. Kourtney and Scott separated their ways in 2016. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner is only 23 years old and she has one beautiful daughter named Stormi Webster. The name of Stormi’s father is Travis Scott. It is understandable that Kourtney is elder than Kim and like her younger sister, she has divorced her husband and has more than one kid. However, it makes a little sense to me to take co-parenting advice from Kylie, who is too young to advise anything to Kim. Besides, she is the mother of only one kid. I think that Kim Kardashian’s idea of taking the co-parenting advice from Kourtney Kardashian is far better than her idea of taking parenting tips from Kylie Jenner. The rest is up to her.

What about Kim Kardashian’s own kids?

After her separation from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian started spending more and more time with her kids named Chicago, North, Psalm, and Saint. She probably doesn’t want the three little angels to miss their dad. She has in fact agreed to work closely with the rapper most often to educate and raise their kids well. North is 8 years old, Saint is 5 years old, Chicago is 3 years old, and Psalm is 2 years old. I know that it is getting difficult for Kim Kardashian to look after her kids given that she has a business to run and a public image to take care of.

More communication between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Some time ago, it came to my notice that Kim Kardashian wants more and regular communication with Kanye West regarding the education and future of their children. They may have parted their ways, but when it comes to the care of their children, Kim and Kanye forget everything and work closely. They know the importance of their union in the lives of their kids. They don’t want to completely leave one another because Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North depend on them for money, love, care, support, and everything else. According to a media report, “Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will. She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though.”

Kim Kardashian trying to become the best mother

After knowing all this, it can easily be said that Kim Kardashian wants to become the best mother in the world. She doesn’t compromise anything for her children, which is a very good thing. On one hand, she remains in contact with Kanye West, and on the other hand, she is seeking the help and advice of her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. An insider reveals that Kim Kardashian wants her children to travel and have family dinners so they can get close to everyone and don’t ask any questions about their dad. Besides, the blended nature of her family is serving as a framework for the reality TV artist. Her family, especially her mom and sisters are cooperating with Kim Kardashian in the best possible ways. Kim and Kanye made an amicable decision to split this year, and the reality TV star has requested joint legal and physical custody of the four kids. Before appearing at the Donda listening party, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had taken a family trip to San Francisco with their children. They spent quality time there and were spotted and clicked at a local museum.

