When someone comes on TV and says they have psychic abilities, most people’s people first reaction is to be a little skeptical. If you’re old enough to remember the Miss Cleo scandal, you know exactly why. However, when medium, Kim Russo, began her a career as a TV medium, she showed another side of the professional paranormal world. Over the years, Kim Russo has worked with several cable networks including A&E and The Biography Channel. From 2012 to 2016, she was the host of Lifetime’s The Haunting Of… But there’s much more to Russo and her abilities than what viewers have seen on TV. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kim Russo.
1. She Considers Herself To Be A Skeptic
Ironically enough, Kim Russo considers a skeptic who likes to have proof of things before she believes them. It was her own skepticism that led her become certified by The Forever Family Foundation in 2005. She was also certified by The Windbridge Institute for Applied Research in Human Potential in 2011.
2. Her Abilities Grew After Her 3rd Child
Kim Russo is a mother of three. During her childbearing years, she says that she didn’t have “random visions” and was able to live a “normal” life. Things changed after her third child was born, however. She described the change by saying, “it was like someone turned on a water faucet, and the spirit world came to me as if to say, “Okay, you had to have your children and that’s what you signed up for, but now you also signed on to be one of our voices.” They came to me and showed me that this was my path.”
3. She Can Turn Off Her Connection With The Spiritual World
Being in a position where the spirit world has constant access to you is probably pretty exhausting. Over the years, Kim Russo has had to learn how to set boundaries so that she isn’t constantly being inundated with messages. If a spirit does try to contact her during her personal time, she says she will honor the message because she understands the level of energy it takes for a spirit to get her attention.
4. She Saw Spirits In Her Bedroom As A Child
Kim’s ability to communicate with the other side isn’t anything new. When she was a child, she frequently saw spirits in her bedroom. In an interview, she specifically recalled a childhood memory where she was making her bed and saw the spirit of a girl with a burned face. The girl said she had died in a fire and asked Kim to contact her parents.
5. She Is Self Taught
As you can probably guess, there aren’t a ton of options for people who are looking to be formally trained in what Kim Russo does. As a result, all of what she knows is self-taught. Throughout the years, Kim has learned how to pick up on different signs and understand vague messages.
6. Her Aunt Is A Healer
Having supernatural abilities might be something that runs in Kim Russo’s family. Although she seems to be the only person in the family who has the ability to communicate with spirits, she has an aunt who also has a special gift. Kim Russo shared, “My father’s sister who lived out of the country my whole life has a gift, but she didn’t have the gift that I have. We’ve always known about her, and when she would come to America, anyone who was ill or not feeling well, she would do some prayer, and she has the gift. She’s still alive. She has the gift of healing.”
7. She’s Channeled Celebrities
A few years ago, the legendary entertainer, Wayne Newton, asked Kim to channel his longtime friend, Elvis Presley who passed away in 1977. Even Kim was shocked when she was successfully able to channel The King. She says that Elvis revealed himself by repeating a private conversation between him and Newton. However, she added, channeling celebrities randomly is nearly impossible.
8. She Interned For A Year
If you were to think of an internship, you’d probably picture someone sitting at a computer all day and working on the tasks that no employee wants to take. Kim Russo’s internship experience was very different. She did a year of free readings to sharpen her skills.
9. She Teaches Classes
If anyone out there thinks they have a psychic gift and want to learn how to use it, you might just be in luck. Kim Russo teaches in-person classes and may one day expand to online offerings as well. Kim conducts interviews for potential students to get a good understanding of why they want to be in the class.
10. She Was Nervous About Doing The Haunting Of…
Being presented with the opportunity to have a TV show is something most people would easily say yes to. Yet, when Kim Russo was given the chance to host The Haunting Of… she was a little hesitant. Kim wanted to do a show that focused more on “happy vibes” and didn’t know if going to haunted places would do that. However, her spirit guides suggested that she take advantage of the opportunity.