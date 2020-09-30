When King Bach started posting funny videos on Vine several years ago, he probably had no idea that he would eventually become the social media star he is today. When Vine collapsed in 2017, lots of the platform’s creators struggled to keep up the momentum and transition to Instagram, but King Bach’s following continued to soar. Over the years, he has become one of the most popular content creators on social media and his Instagram following now consists of 20 million people. His popularity has granted him opportunities in ‘the real world’ and he’s officially a professional actor as well. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about King Bach.
1. He Is From Canada
Most people probably just assume that King Bach is American, but he’s actually Canadian. He was born and raised Toronto and lived in Canada before moving to the United States for college. He has been here ever since and currently lives in the Los Angeles area. With that being said, however, King Bach is very proud of his Canadian roots and has good relationships with fellow Canadian superstars, Drake and Justin Bieber.
2. He Was Into Acting Before Social Media
On the surface, it looks like King Bach’s social media fame is what led him to acting, but that’s not exactly how things went down. Bach has always been interested in acting and even took classes long before he became well-known. At one point in time he was even a graduate student at New York Film Academy, but he dropped out during his final semester.
3. He Has A Business Degree
There’s a misconception that many people have turned to social media as a career option because they don’t have the skills or education to do anything else. That definitely isn’t true for King Bach, though. He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Florida State University. The things he learned during school have likely come in during handy as he’s become an entrepreneur.
4. He Started A Non Profit
Using his platform to give back is something that has been important to King Bach since the beginning of his career. He founded a non-profit organization called The RuJohn Foundation. The organization’s goal is to “provide the necessary tools for education to the rural and inner-city schools of the United States and Jamaica.”
5. He Was A Track star
King Bach grew up playing sports and was a talented track athlete. After a successful high school career, he went on to be a member of the track team during his time at Florida State University. He competed in both the high jump, the long jump, and the 4×100 relay.
6. He Was The Most Popular User On Vine
At this point in his career, King Bach probably has a lot of followers who have no idea just how iconic he was on Vine. To say he was popular would be a bit of an understatement. In March 2015, he became the most followed user on Vine. His videos got more than six billion total streams.
7. He Gets Advice From Kevin Hart
King Bach went from being someone who most people didn’t think of as more than a social media personality to a bonafide star who now hangs out with the likes of Kevin Hart. During an interview Bach said, “I think the only other social media influencer, who’s African American, who’s ahead of me is Kevin Hart. He gives me advice all the time. He’s business oriented.” He added, “He’s always thinking about the next move. He’s always 10 steps ahead.”
8. He Was In A Video Game
At the beginning of his social media journey, Bach couldn’t have imagined all of the doors it would open for him. In 2018, he got the chance to be a part of the legendary Madden video game franchise when he played the role of Tito Flavors in Madden NFL 2019.
9. He Released Music
King Bach is a man of many talents. On top of comedy and acting, he’s also dabbled in the music world and is somewhat of an aspiring rapper. To date, he hasn’t released any full length projects, but he has released several singles and music videos on his YouTube channel.
10. He Is A Sigma
While a student at Florida State, King Bach became a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. The fraternity was founded at Howard University in 1914 and is part of what is known as the Divine 9. Unlike predominately white Greek organizations, Black Greeks typically continue to stay active in their fraternity or sorority for life.