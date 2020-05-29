Thanks to technology, it’s now easier than ever for artists to record music and share it with the world. While this can be a great thing for both artists and music fans, it can often make it hard for listeners to keep up with who’s who and what they’re putting out. For that reason, it’s important for musicians to stand out, and that’s something Chicago based rapper, King Von, has done tremendously well. King Von has only been rapping for a few years, but he’s already well on his way to leaving his mark on the industry. Thanks to his affiliation with fellow Chicago rapper, Lil Durk, King Von has been introduced to millions of fan, and his following continues to grow consistently. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about King Von.
1. He Takes Care Of His Mom
King Von was raised by a single mother, and the two have a very close relationship. Now that he’s making money and climbing to the top of his career, he’s made it a point to make sure his mom is well taken care of. In April 2020, he purchased a new car for his mom and is in the process of buying her a house.
2.He Spent A Lot Of Time Reading While In Jail
Life hasn’t always been easy for King Von, and he has had several run ins with the law throughout the years. Although being in jail is never ideal, King Von has always done his best to use his time behind bars as wisely as possible. During an interview with Billboard, “In jail, you don’t got nothing but memories in that b—h. I was reading a lot of books in there. That’s probably where that s–t came from.”
3. Money Is Truly His Motivation
People make music for lots of different reasons. For many artists, the love of creativity and self expression are what drives them the most. However, it’s a little bit different for King Von. Although he does love the music, the opportunity to make money is what really motivates him. His biggest goal is to stack as much money as possible.
4. He Used To Play Baseball
King Von’s days of organized sports may be behind him, but he used to be really into baseball. He told XXL, “used to play baseball. I was playing even in high school. I fuck with that shit. But where I was at, you gotta bring your gun to baseball practice and all types of shit. That shit wasn’t right. [I played] first base, shortstop, any infield position. I hated playing catcher, I hated outfield.”
5. He Was A Lil Wayne Growing Up
Making music may be relative new to King Von, but being a fan of music certainly isn’t. King Von grew up listening to hip-hop, and says he was a big fan of Lil Wayne. He also lists Waka Flocka and Gucci Mane as two of the other artists he spent a lot of time listening to.
6. He Lost His Father At An Early Age
King Von has had to deal with more than his fair of tragedy, and it began at a young age. While King Von was growing up, his father spent a lot of time in and out of jail. When he was around 10-years-old, his father passed away. Although the loss was tough, King Von is thankful that he was able to lean on his mother.
7. Touring With Meek Mill Has Been One Of His Best Moments
Despite the fact that he’s just getting started, King Von has already had some pretty amazing experiences in his career. One of the most memorable, he says, was going on tour with Meek Mill. The opportunity sort of took him by surprise since he was still relatively unknown, but it definitely changed his life.
8. LeBron James Is His Favorite Basketball Player
In 2020, King Von released an album titled Levon James which is clearly a play on the name LeBron James. However, he didn’t choose the name for the album just because it was a clever play on words. Von is actually a big LeBron James fan and says that LeBron is his favorite basketball player.
9. He Went To High School With G Herbo
Even though Chicago is a big city, lots of people in the local hip-hop scene have connections that go back before their music careers. King Von and fellow Chicago-based rapper, G Herbo, actually went to high school together at Hyde Park Academy. In fact, Von says G Hero was one of the first people to get him interested in rapping.
10. He Would Never Work With 6ix9ine
In 2019, rapper 6ix9ine became the talk of the industry after news broke that he traded information on other people for a lighter sentence. Since snitching is heavily frowned upon by many, he quickly became labeled a rat. Because of this, King Von says he would never want to work with 6ix9ine.