Ever since the United States’ two major political parties realigned decades ago, being a Black republic has become something that’s been seen as a bit of a taboo. Being a Black Trump supporter is even more controversial. But social media influencer, Kingface, doesn’t care what people think. Well-known for his conservative views and support of President Trump, Kingface firm belief in the MAGA mindset. He has over 140,000 followers, there are many people who are simply confused by his stance. But even though his political views are what has made him popular, his plan was never to make his platform political. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about KingFace.
1. He’s From New York
Lots of people who hear of KingFace and his political views wonder where comes from. However, once he starts talking it doesn’t take long to recognize that familiar New York Accent. However, while he has spent most of his life in New York City, he was actually born in Florida.
2. He Was Involved In Gangs
Life wasn’t always easy for KingFace, and he fell in with the wrong crowd. He told Deplorables Mag, ” I was involved with gangs, been arrested for a lot of things, gun charges, and other stuff like that.” He actually cites Donald Trump as one of the people who truly inspired him to leave his old ways behind.
3. He Supported Barack Obama
People who supported President Obama and people who support President Trump don’t tend to have much in common most of the time. However, KingFace is someone who actually voted for them both. During his interview with Deplorables Mag, KingFace shared, ” The first President I supported was Obama. Not because I liked his politics, but I liked the fact he was a black President…When I voted for Obama, it was mainly for that, to change the mindset of young people black people.”
4. Donald Trump Once Gave Him A Compliment
KingFace doesn’t just support President Trump from afar, he’s actually gotten the chance to meet the president after being invited to the White House. While at the White House, he received a compliment on his outfit from the POTUS himself. The two also took a quick video together.
5. He’s A YouTuber
Most of KingFace’s following on is on Instagram, but he’s also started a YouTube channel where he posts videos on various topics, mostly pertaining to politics. Currently, he has more than 22,500 subscribers on YouTube and his channel has gotten well over two million views.
6. He’s Had Some Serious Health Issues
Recently, stories have started to circulate that KingFace is suffering from some very serious health issues and has been in the hospital in the ICU. His exact condition hasn’t been revealed, however, a GoFundMe has been started to raise money for his medical expenses.
7. His Goal Is To Spread The Truth
Lots of people may be wondering about the point behind everything KingFace says and does, and he says it’s simple: to spread the truth. He told The Epoch Times, “I’m not here to convince anybody to be a Trump supporter or a Republican, I just want to share the truth. Trump just so happens to be the truth; if it wasn’t the truth I wouldn’t support him, I wouldn’t defend it. But being that he is, I have no choice but to defend the truth.”
8. He’s Always Been A Fan Of Donald Trump’s
KingFace’s admiration for Donald Trump didn’t just begin when he became the POTUS. Like most people, KingFace remembers the days when Trump was best-known for being a businessman and a reality TV star. He has always been a fan of Trump’s accomplishments in the business world and sees him as the American dream.
9. He Only Has An 8th Grade Education
Unfortunately, the life that KingFace was living in his younger days made it hard for him to focus on education in the formal sense. He stopped attending school after the 8th grade. Most people would assume that someone who only has a middle school education doesn’t care about learning, but that isn’t the case at all. KingFace didn’t stop learning just because he stopped going to school. He has always loved to read and research different topics he’s interested in.
10. His Real Name Is Larry
At this point in his life, more people know KingFace by his username than his real name (which is unsurprisingly not KingFace). His legal name is Larry Henry. He hasn’t yet explained where the name KingFace comes from, but there’s probably a really interesting story behind it.