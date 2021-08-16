10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kirk Frost

Kirk Frost made is reality television appearance as a main character during the tenth season of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” and he hasn’t looked back since. He spent the first nine seasons making appearances on the show regularly. He did everything he could to help his wife do what she could to make it big in the world of hip-hop, and he had his fair share of ups and downs during that time. He and Rasheeda have a lot going on in their personal lives, too, and that’s made for some interesting television. Who is Kirk Frost?
1. He is in His 50s
Kirk Frost was born on January 30, 1969. He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where he works as a manager and a man who tries to make artists a big name in the hip hop business. He’s on the shoe because of Rasheeda, and that’s where he found his fame.
2. He Made Some Poor Choices
He is not a man who is known for making great choices on the air. Fans loved him the first season he appeared on the show, but he didn’t make fans happy in the second season when he accused his wife of cheating on him and getting pregnant with another man. He then demanded she get an abortion. Then, he went out, and he cheated on his wife with two women – on camera. To say this did not go over well with fans would be an understatement.
3. He Has Issues with Rasheeda’s Mom
He further made things worse in his own household after he and his wife’s mother decided to clash. They were working on their relationship, they were trying hard to make things work, and they were doing all they could to see that it would, and he would clash regularly with her mother. He was not always wrong, but he also wasn’t always right.
4. He Once Hired a Waitress as a Babysitter
Imagine when he and Rasheeda welcomed their baby, if you will, the moment her husband walked into the house with a waitress he met at a bar and introduces her to his wife as their new babysitter. To say that this did not go over well is a gross understatement, and it goes along with his rather antagonistic storyline on the show. Can you call it a storyline when it’s a reality show?
5. He Got a Stripper Pregnant
His marriage ended sometime in season six of the show when his wife found out that he was the father of another baby. This baby does not belong to Rasheeda. This baby belongs to a stripper by the name of Jasmine, and his wife is not happy with that. She ended their marriage on the spot.
6. He Lost His Mother
While it seems he often makes choices that make his life dramatic, he is a man who has been through a lot, too. He lost his mother very suddenly a few years ago, and the shock and devastation were almost too much. He and his wife reconciled after this.
7. He Has Two Kids With His Wife
He met Rasheeda in the 90s. They got married when she was only 23, which was back in 1999. They had their first son in 2000, and they had their second son in 2013. Together, they only have two kids; Ky and Karter. However, he has five more kids outside of his marriage. Kirk Jr., Cherry, and Kelsie are the kids he had when he was in a relationship with a woman by the name of Kellie Harris. Kannon is the child he had with a stripper named Jasmine back in 2016. He has another son, Christopher, who is 30.
8. He is a Georgia Bulldog
One of the greatest rivals of the Florida Gators, but you have to go where you have to go when you need to get a college degree, wouldn’t you agree? At least he stayed in the SEC. All jokes aside, UGA is a great school with a great educational program, and Frost graduated with his degree in Fine Arts.
9. He Reconnected with His Oldest Son
Fans were shocked when, on the show, Kirk made it a point to reconnect with his oldest son, Christopher. He has not seen his son since the child was 12. He’s currently 30. He’s had a drug issue, he’s had two daughters of his own, and he’s working hard to right the wrongs in his life, and making amends with his father is something that he’s willing to work on. Fans were not thrilled to find out he went 18 years without seeing his child.
10. He’s Making A Point to Be There for His Son
Now that he and his oldest son have found one another after so many years, Kirk Frost is making it a point to spend time with him, to be there for him, and to build a relationship. He makes it sound as if they both tried over the years to see one another, but things never worked out. It also seems like they are both really pushing to make the effort now, which is such a lovely thing.