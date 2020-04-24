10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kirstie Allsopp

Kirstie Allsopp is a TV personality who is primarily known for her work in Channel 4 property shows. With a great sense of style and personality. It is hard not to love the affable and adorable host. During these crazy times, there is nothing better than sitting back and watching some relaxing TV. With shows like ‘Love It or List It UK’ and ‘Location, Location, Location’, it is clear that Allsopp has dedicated herself to the craft. It’s now time to take the deep dive into Allsopp’s life and tell the fans everything that they have ever wanted to know about her.
1. Her net worth was recently revealed
While she generally tries to keep her personal life on the down low, it seems that details have leaked about her lucrative TV contracts and other financial operations. The sun recently revealed that she was worth more than 16 million pounds. That translates into about 20 million in US dollars. That is a lot of fish and chips. It’s hard to keep things like that a secret for long!
2. Before TV, she used to write for magazines
In case you thought that Allsopp was merely a one-trick pony, she has proven you wrong more than once. Prior to her stint on TV, she wrote for businesses like Country Living and Food & Homes Magazine. Not only is she fantastic on the screen, she is fantastic behind it. It should come as no surprise that she has many talents across the spectrum. The best part is that this is only going to get better in the future.
3. She has a keen eye for interior design
Allsopp has experience in many different kinds of businesses, but she cut her teeth in her mom’s interior design business. It was a great foundation that gave her a unique sense of style and a keen eye for what worked. It is impressive that Allsopp has been able to wear so many hats during her career. No wonder she is a sought after and dedicated TV host, not to mention a fan favorite.
4. She has great genes for design
Many do not know that Allsopp’s own mother had a great sense of design as well. She started a successful interior design business called Hindlip & Prentice Interiors. It almost seems that design was in the genes from an early age. It’s no coincidence that Allsopp got into the business, she had been trained from a young age! This has made her that much more effective at finding and picking the right homes for people.
5. She can be referred to as ‘The Honourable’
Allsopp’s great genetic pedigree doesn’t stop with her mother. As a matter of fact, she is legally allowed to use the term ‘The Honourable’ in the UK. This is because her father, Charles Henry Allsopp, holds a position as the 6th Baron of Hindlip. This goes to show that she is upper-class in more way than just one. It’s no surprise that she has such great taste. She has been trained from a young age for the highlife.
6. She is the oldest of 4 children
It’s not surprising that Allsopp is used to getting her way. She is the eldest of 4 siblings, all born after 1970. She has two brothers and one sister and has been running the show from the get-go. This goes to show that she is comfortable with the spotlight on her. This comes in handy in the TV business. This is another reason she is so good at what she does.
7. Her cousin is a world-famous designer
Many do not know that Allsopp’s family tree doesn’t stop with her parents when it comes to design. She is cousins with world-renowned designer Cath Kidston, who is know for her work on home interiors. It should come as no surprise that Allsopp has many different outlets for her creativity. If she needs to bounce off a few ideas, she needs to look no farther than her cousin!
8. She was a mover and a shaker
Unbelievably, Allsopp attended 10 different schools as a child, including being sent away to board school at 8. While this may seem harsh, her parents just wanted what was best for her. It was a tough adjustment, but she learned to be adaptable in that environment. It helped to give her the courage and fortitude to do what she loves. The scenery also helped to shape her design tastes and proclivities.
9. She has a keen sense of style
Allsopp has a unique mix of modern and classical style. While she has not typically been fond of technology, she finds a way to make it work. One of the most hilarious episodes of Location, Location, Location had her scrambling to find a spot to fit an 85-inch TV. Thankfully she had enough design prowess to fit the TV in a reasonable location. The ability to make things work is why she is paid so highly. She is truly a world-class enterprise.
10. She won’t take ‘no’ for an answer
It is true that Allsopp has faced plenty of adversity during her upbringing. It has given her a unique footing to be a proud woman in the industry. It’s important to remember how much she has influenced style through her TV shows and personality. It is impressive that one person could make such an impact on the fashion tendencies of an entire country. Just count it as another win for Allsopp who is dedicated to making doing the right thing fashionable. She sets a great example for women and men alike. Follow your dreams and don’t listen to the doubters in the meantime. This is a lesson that we can all utilize going forward.