Most social media influencers are popular for their sexy selfies or their trendy style. Koala Puffs, on the other hand, has found fame with a different content strategy. She has gained a massive social media following by posting all sorts of marijuana related content. While Koala Puffs’ posts are certainly entertaining she also shares helpful information about marijuana and related paraphernalia. But who is the actual person behind the Koala Puffs? Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Koala Puffs.
1. She Is From The Ukraine
Koala Puffs current lives in California, but she is a long way from her first home. She was born in the Ukraine and lived there until she was about 10-years-old. When she first relocated to the United States, she didn’t speak any English. She quickly learned English and now speaks it fluently along with Ukranian.
2. She Quit Her Corporate Job To Pursue A Marijuana Career
Many people consider the corporate career path to be the most responsible option. There’s a certain sense of security that lots of people feel when working a traditional job. However, Koala Puffs decided to leave all of that behind in order to pursue a career on social media. The first nine months after quitting her job were very stressful, but it ultimately paid off.
3. Her Family Didn’t Initially Support Her Social Media Posts
When Koala Puffs first made the decision to leave her job and focus on social media, no one close to her –including her boyfriend — supported her decision. She says it wasn’t until she had 200,000 followers that her loved ones began to take her seriously. Her mom still thinks she is just going through a phase, though.
4. She Smokes All Day Every Day
Koala Puffs is more than just a social media persona. She is a hardcore smoker in real life and smokes nearly 24/7. During an interview, she said, “I’m the type of stoner that literally smokes all day, everyday. It keeps me eating, keeps my anxiety down.”
5. She Knows Which Celebrity She Would Love To Smoke With
If Koala Puffs had to pick one celebrity to smoke with, she says she would choose Miley Cyrus. Koala Puffs shared, “I’ve been a fan of hers since Hannah Montana and that’s when I first moved to the United States. I learned English with her. I became more Americanized with her. She just holds a special place in my heart.”
6. She’s In A 4/20 Movie
In addition so social media celebrity, Koala Puffs can now add movie start to her list of accomplishments. She has a starring role in the 2020 movie, 4/20. According to the movie’s description, 4/20 will focus on “a dispensary owner launches into a day of haphazard activities he hopes will spark new business and keep his struggling store afloat. His biggest threat is a wide-eyed drug dealer hoping to reclaim the local cannabis business. Meanwhile, a trio of soon-to-be high school graduates try to scheme their way in to buy enough weed to properly toast their long-lasting friendship.”
7. She Released A Song
Koala Puffs has also dabbled into a career in music. In March of 2020, she released her first single, “Smoking By Myself”. As you can probably guess by the title, the song is an ode to having a solo smoke session.
8. She Sells Merch
Koala Puffs is more than a name, it’s also a brand. On her website, she sells a wide variety of merchandise include clothes, pins, and other accessories. If you love to smoke and aren’t afraid to show it, Koala Puffs shop might have just what you need.
9. Her Real Name Is Anjela
For the most part, Koala Puffs has kept most of her personal information off of the Internet. However, we do know that her actual name has nothing to do with the name Koala Puffs. Her real first name is Anjela although she hasn’t shared her last name.
10. She Believes In Taking Care Of The Earth
In the fall of 2019, Koala Puffs teamed up with Silenced Hippie, another well-known name in the marijuana community, to organize a beach clean up in California. Koala said that she hopes by organizing events like this, she can help shift the stereotype that people who smoke are lazy. She told High Times, “I just want to show people that it doesn’t matter how much somebody smokes, you can still get things done and you can tackle whatever task that you have. It’s all about the mindset and how much you’re willing to do”.