Kong: Skull Island And Tomb Raider To Get Their Own Anime Series

With all the excitement of Kong vs. Godzilla coming it’s easy to overlook other projects that are coming down the pipeline as well since Kong and Lara Croft are both getting their own animated series at Netflix in the days to come. For Kong it’s a return to the animated world, while for Lara Croft it’s going to be the first run, so we’ll see how things are going to turn out. With the emergence of Skull Island and its list of natural wonders though it’s easy to think that there will be plenty of material for those that are bound to be working hard in the writing room to deliver on each episode. Even Lara Croft’s story isn’t going to be too difficult given all the material there is to work with and the fact that people happen to follow the adventurer without fail. It does happen to help that both icons have movies that are either coming out soon or are already in the process of being developed since interest in both is still pretty high and is going to help push future projects in a positive manner. The jury is still out for Kong at this time, but with the trailer for Kong vs. Godzilla though it’s fair to say that people are pretty jazzed to see the big ape making his way back to the screen again.
What kind of adventures will be had upon Skull Island are still up in the air at this moment since plenty of people know what the island has to offer, but few know just what time period the anime will be visiting and what will end up happening to those that make their way to the island. It’s been seen that Kong isn’t too fond of those that look to cause destruction of any type to his home, but has at least been peaceful enough to those that don’t attempt to cause him harm. But there’s still a lot to be figured out about the island since there’s no doubt that there’s some kind of harmony there, chaotic as it might get at times since everything is essentially trying to survive in its own way. But Kong is the protector of the island, just as his kind used to be apparently until they were wiped out. There are bound to be plenty of ideas that can be used to push this series forward, and it’s interesting to think that it could last for more than one season if things are worked out in just the right way.
Lara Croft is an anime that is certain to take off it feels like simply because the fanbase is large enough and young enough since it keeps getting replenished as more and more gamers continue to grow up and realize how much fun the games really are. But then again, one has to take into account the wide variety of games and shows that are out there as well and think that it’s entirely possible for this series to work, but it’s still going to have a bit of competition to work against. One might think that different genres and enough variety will make this less of a problem since people are bound to enjoy multiple shows and not worry over which is their favorite, but the fact is that Lara Croft is now an older character in the gaming world and despite her continued popularity and the fact that she’s a fan favorite, it does feel that her story will need to be fleshed out in a very big way to avoid fatigue and possibly to prevent people from just glancing once at the show before looking away as they seek to follow something else. Netflix has been acquiring so many anime titles that it’s easy to think that two more will be treated like stars for a short while before being assimilated into the list where they’ll still be likely to stand out, but will disappear into the parade of titles along with everything else. Some will probably deny this will happen since it’s very possible that some folks are working on their Netflix n’ Chill as much as they can with every chance they get, but it does still feel that both shows will enjoy some fame and good fortune before being relegated to the long list of titles.
Trying to keep up with everything that’s coming out can be a little daunting, but focusing on the things that are of interest to each person is a lot easier, and it’s very easy to see that Kong and Lara Croft are of great interest to a lot of people given the response that’s been seen to these shows. Whether or not they become big draws for Netflix it does feel that they might be worth watching.