Kraven The Hunter Movie in Development at Sony Pictures

There might be a lot of people wanting to see Spider-Man remain in the MCU for as long as possible, but Sony still holds the rights and as long as they can get movies like Venom to work, regardless of the critics, it would appear that they’re not willing to do much more than make a deal with the MCU for the use of their character. In this case, though, it sounds as if Kraven the Hunter is going to be making his debut eventually since J.C. Chandor, the director responsible for Triple Frontier, is wanting to helm the project. For anyone that’s been reading Spider-Man long enough, Kraven is a big name that’s been around for some time and despite not being as strong, quick, or even as intelligent as a lot of other Spider-Man villains, he’s still every bit as dangerous since he’s taken Spider-Man to the limit in the past and proven that he’s just as deadly as anyone when it comes to tracking and taking down his prey. In fact, it’s because he’s more or less a normal human with augmented abilities that he’s far more terrifying since he’s absolutely determined to take down Spider-Man simply as part of a hunt, to track and kill the most dangerous and challenging prey he can find. It’s kind of funny really since there are heroes out there that are a lot tougher than Spidey that Kraven apparently didn’t think were worth his time or he didn’t know about.
What’s really impressive about Kraven though is that he did accomplish his goal in a way since he did manage to hit Spider-Man with a tranquilizer before burying him alive. After that, it got a little weird since he dressed up as his nemesis and was then soundly beaten by Spider-Man once the wallcrawler broke out of his coffin. Eventually, Kraven killed himself in one storyline and was dying in another storyline and, as it happens with comics, he died but didn’t stay dead since he and a few family members were brought back to life with a ritual that required the life of another individual, namely the third Spider-Woman. But after coming back Kraven was even more twisted than ever and eventually made his way to the Savage Lands, where there’s plenty to hunt and therefore plenty for someone like him to stay occupied. How Sony will be bringing Kraven into the fold is hard to say since trying to figure out a way to introduce him and then wrap a movie around the feud that he and Spider-Man shared is bound to test the writing team a bit. But likely as not it will happen in a manner that will make some sort of sense, hopefully.
As far as who should play the dreaded hunter, there are a few ideas that might make sense, such as Scott Adkins, who’s been imposing enough on the big screen to make a go of it. Or perhaps Kevin Durand, who’s played a number of heavy hitters in the movies, or Pablo Schreiber from American Gods. Even Manu Bennett from Spartacus would be a good pick since he’s big and imposing and could make a serious impact. At the end of the day though it’s not really known who is going to be cast and when the movie is even going to start up, so guessing away is about all we can do right now. But the mere mention of this is great enough since Kraven is one of the many villains that a lot of people are going to be happy to see enter the Spider-Man universe since he’s one of those that, upon his entrance, was liked by a great number of fans for various reasons. The guy’s just undeniably tough and as a hunter, he’s one of the deadliest people in the Marvel universe, at least on his own level. As one of the more dangerous enemies of Spider-Man though he’s definitely given the webslinger a run for his money more than once and has proven to be one of the villains that Spider-Man is more than a little leery of since not a lot of bad guys can make the claim that they took him down as Kraven did.
Whenever Sony does decide to make this movie it’s going to be one of those that fans will be watching closely since the Spider-Man spinoffs are already showing up in a big way and thanks to Venom the bar has been raised a bit higher than normal as Morbius and any other movie coming along will have to step it up in an attempt to make certain that they’ll be able to keep up. When it comes to Kraven though, if the story is handled right it could end up being a very impressive outing.