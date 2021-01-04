Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kristin Hopkins

44 seconds ago

To some people, the idea of looking for love on a reality TV show sounds a little ridiculous. To others, however, it sounds like the perfect opportunity. As a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor, Kristin is part of the second group. She hopes that her time on the show will lead to a lifelong partner, and she’s ready to do what it takes to win Matt James’ heart. While the competition on The Bachelor can get pretty intense, Kristin has a lot of things going for her that will undoubtedly get Matt’s attention. Of course, we’ll all have to wait and see how things play out, but there are already a lot of people who are rooting for Kristin. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kristin Hopkins.

1. She Is A Virginia Native

Kristin was born and raised in Virginia Beach, VA, however, we weren’t able to find much else about her early life. As a southerner himself, Matt might just find that he and Kristen have a few things in common. Plus, southern charm is known to be hard to resist. These days, however, Kristin is living in New York City.

2. She Is A Lawyer

If you thought a pretty face was the only thing Kristin had to offer, it’s time to think again. Kristin is both hardworking and highly educated. She has a law degree from William & Mary Law School and she currently worked as an attorney for a law firm called Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney. According to her bio on the firm’s website, her focus is “in sports, recreation, entertainment, product liability, and employment and labor litigation.”

3. She Is An AKA

Kristin is a very proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. The sorority was founded at Howard University in 1908 and is part of what is known as the Divine Nine. When Kristin isn’t busy with work, she likes to spend her time volunteering with her sorority. The organization includes several notable members including Kamala Harris and Star Jones.

4. She Doesn’t Like To Share Food

Are you the type of person who likes to take a bite from everyone’s meal when you go out to eat? If so, you might want to avoid going out to eat with Kristin. To put it simply, she doesn’t like to share her food. If she is going to share, she and whoever she’s eating with need to have discussed it beforehand.

5. She Likes Musicals

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who enjoy musicals and those who are slightly annoyed by the idea of people randomly breaking out into song. Kristin is one of the people who loves musicals. If Matt is ever trying to think of date ideas for Kristin, a musical could be it.

6. She Loves Doing Karaoke

Not only does Kristin like watching musicals, she also has a bit of a musical side herself. Kristin may not be down to share her food with you, but she is always up for an opportunity to karaoke. To make things even better, she is never afraid to perform a Disney classic.

7. Her Faith Is Important To Her

We weren’t able to track down any specific information on Kristin’s religious beliefs, but it’s clear that she is a Christian and faith is something she holds near and dear to her heart. Her bios on both Instagram and Twitter contain the Bible verse, “Hebrews 10:35-36”.

8. She Is Family Oriented

Being family oriented is something that lots of people look for in a partner and it’s a quality that Kristin is proud to possess. She doesn’t have any children of her own, but she has a very close relationship with her family and she likes to spend as much time with them as she can.

9. She Loves Fashion

Kristin might not be a professional model like some of the other women on the show, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t know how to strike a pose. Kristin has a great sense of style and she loves putting outfits together. Whether she’s going to a formal event or dressing for a casual day, Kristin knows how to shut it down.

10. She Is Adventurous

Kristin is the type of person who enjoys trying new things and she wants to live her life to the fullest. She loves traveling, going to concerts and festivals, and hanging out by the beach. This side of her is something that will probably appeal to Matt since he seems to be a pretty adventurous person himself.

