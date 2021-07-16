In just a little over a year Kristina Tonteri-Young has seen more success than many actors will ever see in their entire careers. She made her on screen debut in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, and she hasn’t looked back since. Despite being new to the industry, those watching Kristina would never be able to tell. She has the kind of confidence that can sometimes take actors years to develop. In addition to Warrior Nun, Kristina has also started to spread her wings in the film world and there are a lot of people who are excited to continue following along with her career journey. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kristina Tonteri-Young.
1. She Was Born In Finland
There are a lot of people who have probably just assumed that Kristina is from the United States. In reality, however, she was born in Findland. She moved to New York City with her family when she was 6-years-old. She got into acting when she was a teenager.
2. She Is A Strong Supporter Of The Black Lives Matter Movement
Kristina has built a very large social media following since making her on screen debut. She has been very intentional about how she’s chosen to use her platform, and she has made it a point to show her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement and the fight to end racism. She also shares helpful tips and resources on ways her followers can get involved and make a difference.
3. She Is A Trained Ballet Dancer
Long before Kristina ever thought about becoming an actress, she was already a performer. She began taking ballet lessons when she was around 3-years-old and she continued to train through her teenage years. After being injured several times, she decided to give up dancing.
4. She Loves Costume Design
Kristina has always enjoys dressing up as various characters and experimenting with different costumes. When she was younger, she loved attending comic conventions. On top of that, she is a very detail oriented person so her love for costume design comes naturally to her. Her wardrobe in Warrior Nun proved to be one of her favorite parts about the experience.
5. She Believes In The Power Of Energy
There are lots of people who believe that everything we do releases energy into the world, and that energy comes with consequences. Kristina is one of those people. During an interview with Flaunt, Kristina said, “I believe there are energies and forces in the world that we don’t yet understand, that may influence us without our immediate knowledge. But the fight between good and evil is very real and tangible in the day to day.”
6. She Loves Nature
Although Kristina is very thankful for all of the success she’s achieved in her career in a very small window of time, her sudden stardom also means that she has less time for herself. When she gets the chance, she loves spending time outdoors. She has a deep love and appreciation for nature and she enjoys going mountain climbing.
7. She Reads A Lot
As an actress, it goes without saying that Kristina loves story telling and she has a big imagination. What better way to combine those two things than reading? Kristina spends a lot of time reading and she enjoys a wide variety of books. She told Flaunt that Maurice by E.M Forster is one of her favorite books.
8. She Wrote A Play
COVID-19 has resulted in lots of people spending way more time in the house than usual. While having more free time initially seemed like a great thing, figuring out how to use it proved to be easier said than done. Kristina decided to use her time to let he creative juices flow. During quarantine, she wrote a one act play although there’s no information on whether or not she even plans to release it.
9. She Is Well Traveled
In addition to having lived in Finland and the United States, Kristina has also done a lot of traveling. She enjoys getting the chance to learn about different cultures and she loves new experiences. Some of the countries she’s been to include New Zealand, England, and Spain.
10. She Likes To Surf
Kristina has a very adventurous side that allows her to enjoy the beauty of taking risks. Surfing is one of her favorite ways to let loose and get her blood pumping. Thanks to her travels, she has been able to experience what it’s like to surf in different parts of the world.