10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kseniya Borodina

Kseniya Borodina might not be a household name in America, but she is certainly a household name in Russia. She’s a television presenter, and she is a host, and she has done her fair share of acting during her time on television. She’s known for being popular with her fans, for her love life, and for the many things she’s accomplished in the more than 15 years she’s been in the business. As she continues to make fame a daily occurrence in her life, her fans have a few questions about who she is and how she lives her life outside of the public eye.
1. She is an 80s Baby
There are always fans who are shocked by her age. She doesn’t speak of it often, but that doesn’t stop people from being shocked she was born in the 80s. She was born on March 8, 1983. This means she celebrated her 38th birthday in 2021.
2. She is a Mom
In addition to all the jobs she has on television, she is also a mother. Her first child was born on June 10, 2009. Her little girl’s name is Maria. Her second daughter was born on December 22, 2015, just in time to join her family for the Christmas holidays. She also has a stepson by the name of Omar, who was born in 2008.
3. She’s Married
We mentioned a stepson earlier, and that implies she is married. Her husband is Kurban Omarov. They got married in July of 2015 – one day before the American Independence Day – and they welcomed their first child together a few months later in December. Her second daughter, Teona, belongs to her husband.
4. She is Once Divorced
Her oldest daughter, Maria, does not belong to her husband. She welcomed her first daughter during her first marriage. Borodina was married from 2008 to 2011 to a man by the name of Yury Budagov. He’s the Russian businessman with whom she shares her first daughter. While their marriage did not work out, she’s very happy to have her daughter.
5. She Broke an Engagement
Just months after she announced her first marriage was ending, she was already dating a new man. She dated Mikhail Teryokhin from June 2011 for just over a year and two months. They called off their relationship in August of 2012, which just so happened to be a solid month after he asked her to be his wife and she agreed. Their engagement lasted one month.
6. She Resides in Moscow
She is Russian, so it makes sense she continues to live in Russia. She has yet to make a move to the states to see if she can take her career to international waters, but she needn’t do so. She’s gained a celebrity status in Russia that is significant, and there is no reason for her to move anywhere else to see if she can do more.
7. She is Having a Baby
She is already the mom of two biological children and the stepmother of one, and she is welcoming her own third biological child – and fourth baby for her and her husband – into the family. She made the announcement in the early spring of 2021.
8. She Does not Know Her Father
She did not grow up with a father of her own. Her parents divorced when she was a child of only two. Her father left, and she never heard from him again. She grew up with her mother and stepfather, though her stepfather resides in Italy.
9. She Grew Up with Her Grandparents
When her mother moved to Italy to be with her second husband, her daughter chose to stay in Moscow with her family. Her grandparents were the family who she lived with, and it seems she had a happy childhood of her own. While we don’t know what made her choose to live with her grandparents over her mother, it’s safe to say she probably didn’t want to leave her school and her friends behind.
10. She Studied Tourism
It’s rumored that she went to America for some time to study, and then she came home to Moscow. At the time, she was in college to study tourism and hotel management. She attended the Moscow Institute of Hotel Management and Tourism during her second year of school upon her return to Moscow. She did not go into this business, however, and it’s evident she was born to be part of the entertainment industry.