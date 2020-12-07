People in the United States may not be familiar with Kshitij Prasad, but he has been making headlines all over India. Being in the news is usually a good sign for someone who works in the film industry, unfortunately for Kshitij, those headlines haven’t been positive. For the last few months, Kshitij has been fighting a legal battle that stems from drug charges. Not only have these allegations hurt his reputation, but his career as a film producer, which was really just getting started, has taken a hit as well. While there’s no way to tell whether or not he’ll be able to bounce back, Kshitij is desperately hoping that he’s able to clear his name. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kshitij Prasad.
1. He Has Always Loved Movies
Kshitij has loved movies since he was just a kid. Unlike lots of other people, however, he didn’t grow up with the desire to be in front of the camera. Instead, he knew he would be much more comfortable behind it and he began to work towards a career in production.
2. He Has Done Some Acting
Even though acting isn’t really his thing, Kshitij has gotten a little bit of acting experience over the years. According to his page on IMDB, he has two acting credits. His first is for the short film Time Out and the other was for the short film Aloneliness. Both projects were released in 2011.
3. His Instagram Account Has Been Set To Private
With so much going on in his personal life, it’s easy to see why Kshitij wouldn’t want a bunch of people on social media to be all in his business. At the moment, his Instagram account has been set to private and it’s unclear whether or not that has always been the case. Once his legal battle blows over, there is a chance that he may decide to be more open with the public. Maybe one day he’ll even turn his own story into a movie.
4. He Comes From A Military Family
Kshitij was born and raised in India to a father who served as a colonel in the military. As far as we can tell, Kshitij didn’t have any aspirations to join he military himself. We weren’t able to locate any information on his mother, but it appears that she may have worked in the entertainment industry at some point.
5. He Claims He Is Being Framed
Despite the legal charges that are mounting against him, Kshitij isn’t going to go down without a fight. According to a news story from India Today, Kshitij says that he is being framed. To make matters worst, he also claims that he has been coerced into implicating others.
6. He Is A Very Private Person
Kshitij has always been the type of person who likes to keep a low profile, he doesn’t appear to do any interviews and there isn’t a lot of information floating around about him online. Now that he also has some legal issues to worry about, his need for privacy has grown even more.
7. He Is Married
Although there aren’t a lot of details about Kshitij’s personal life, we do know that he is married. He and his wife, Pragya Kain, wed in a small and private ceremony. According to her Instagram bio, Pragya is an artist and 2D animator who attended the National Institute of Design.
8. Fans Are Split On Whether Or Not Kshitij Is Guilty
Ever since news of Kshitij’s arrest and subsequent charges began circulating, people have been very split on whether or not he actually did anything wrong. Some believe that he is guilty while others think that The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is corrupt and can’t be trusted.
9. He Started His Own Production Company
On top of being creative, Kshitij is also an entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of a production company called Spark Kreation which was originally known as International Spark Film. The company is relatively new and just released its first feature film project in 2018. The future of the company is unknown at the moment due to Kshitij’s legal troubles.
10. He Loves Storytelling
There are a lot of things Kshitij loves about his job, but at the core of everything he does is his deep passion for story telling. He loves getting the chance to create and tell stories that help connect people to one another. Thanks to his approach, he has been able to bring a wide range of stories to life.