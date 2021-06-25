Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kwame Patterson

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kwame Patterson

31 seconds ago

It can be hard for certain types of people to avoid getting typecast in the entertainment industry, and that’s something Kwame knows from first-hand experience. For most of his career, he has played characters with a tougher side and he’s glad to finally be getting the chance to do something else. In his role as the adult version of the title character in the OWN series David Makes A Man, Kwame has been able to show much more of his range as an actor. The character has to deal with a wide range of situations, and it’s given Kwame the perfect opportunity to shine. Not only does he love sharing his abilities with the world, but viewers love seeing what he can do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kwame Patterson.

1. He’s A New Jersey Native

Baltimore is usually the city that you’ll hear Kwame rep, but many don’t know that he is originally from New Jersey. During an interview with Baseball Historian, Kwame said, “I grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey till I was about 16, then I moved to Baltimore, and that is where I grew up until I move to L.A. in 2006.”

2. He Auditioned For Straight Outta Compton

An old video on his YouTube channel reveals that Kwame auditioned for the part of MC Ren in the 2015 movie Straight Outta Compton. It’s unclear how far Kwame got in the casting process, but the role ultimately went to Aldis Hodge. Missing out on the role probably stung at the time, but Kwame has gotten lots of great other opportunities since then.

3. He Loves Fashion

As far as we can tell, Kwame has never worked in the fashion industry. However, that doesn’t mean that he can’t have great taste in clothes. Kwame is a very stylish guy and he enjoys using fashion as a way to express his personality. He really loves to get creative with the colors and patterns he wears.

4. His Faith Is Important To Him

We didn’t find any information on Kwame’s specific religious beliefs, but his social media activity makes it very clear that he believes in God. Kwame isn’t just a believer, though. His faith plays a very important role in his life and it seems to be what guides him and keeps him grounded.

5. He Likes To Travel

There are lots of people out there who don’t enjoy traveling and prefer to stay close to home. But Kwame has never been that type of person. Instead, he’s always enjoyed the feeling of getting out and exploring and he’s gotten to see some pretty cool places over the years.

6. He’s Not Shy About Speaking His Mind

Kwame has no problem speaking up about the things that are important to him. He has repeatedly used his platforms to raise awareness to issues of racism and police brutality. He has also encouraged his followers to educate themselves and do their part to make the world a better place.

7. Family Is Important To Him

Kwame appears to be single at the moment, and it doesn’t look like he has any children. Still, family is one of the most important things in his life. Kwame told NBC News, “I always had my mother, my grandmother, and my cousins around to try to keep me on the right track, whether it was mentally, spiritually or emotionally.”

8. He’s A Private Person

It’s been almost 20 years since Kwame started his journey as a professional actor, but getting caught in the hype has never really been his thing. He seems to prefer living a more low-key life and he has never been one to share much about his personal life with the public.

9. He Auditioned For The Wire To Impress His Friends

When Kwame auditioned for The Wire, he had no idea that it would turn out to be as big for his career as it was. Originally, he was simply a fan of the show who wanted to get a small role to impress his friends. During his interview with NBC News, he said, “I think I booked ‘The Wire’ when I was 28. I wasn’t trying to be a professional actor. Even after season four, I still didn’t know if I was going to come back until David Simon said to me, ‘How would you like to be on the show?”

10. He Likes To Workout

Kwame is a very active person and he likes to keep himself in good shape. Working in the entertainment industry can be hectic and overwhelming, but he always manages to find time to get a good workout in. Not only do his exercises keep him looking good, but they keep him feeling good as well.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Watch This Trio of Musicians Entertain Passengers During a Flight Delay
Super Bowl Commercials Are Getting Bumped Up to $6 Million
How The New Celebrity Dating Game Compares to the Original
The Office Would Have Been Canceled if Not For This Episode
What We Learned From The Final Trailer for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad
Indiana Jones 5 Set Video Teases More World War 2 Flashbacks
What We Know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts So Far
Why Steven Spielberg Rejected a Jaws Reboot Idea
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kwame Patterson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Vigilante
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Larissa Trownson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Carly Lawrence
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z
Ranking Every Major Dragon Ball Z Villain From Most to Least Likeable
virtual crunchyroll expo
Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 is Set to be Massive
A Conversation on Asian-American Representation in Anime
Tokyo Revengers Episode 5 ‘Releap’ Recap
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 7 Challenges in Destiny 2
fortnite save the world
Everything You Need to Know About Fortnite Save The World v5.40
destiny 2 unbroken
How Do You Get Your Hands on the Destiny 2 Title “Unbroken?”
destiny 2 season 15
After Season of Arrivals, Extended Destiny 2 Seasons are a Huge Mistake