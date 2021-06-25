It can be hard for certain types of people to avoid getting typecast in the entertainment industry, and that’s something Kwame knows from first-hand experience. For most of his career, he has played characters with a tougher side and he’s glad to finally be getting the chance to do something else. In his role as the adult version of the title character in the OWN series David Makes A Man, Kwame has been able to show much more of his range as an actor. The character has to deal with a wide range of situations, and it’s given Kwame the perfect opportunity to shine. Not only does he love sharing his abilities with the world, but viewers love seeing what he can do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kwame Patterson.
1. He’s A New Jersey Native
Baltimore is usually the city that you’ll hear Kwame rep, but many don’t know that he is originally from New Jersey. During an interview with Baseball Historian, Kwame said, “I grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey till I was about 16, then I moved to Baltimore, and that is where I grew up until I move to L.A. in 2006.”
2. He Auditioned For Straight Outta Compton
An old video on his YouTube channel reveals that Kwame auditioned for the part of MC Ren in the 2015 movie Straight Outta Compton. It’s unclear how far Kwame got in the casting process, but the role ultimately went to Aldis Hodge. Missing out on the role probably stung at the time, but Kwame has gotten lots of great other opportunities since then.
3. He Loves Fashion
As far as we can tell, Kwame has never worked in the fashion industry. However, that doesn’t mean that he can’t have great taste in clothes. Kwame is a very stylish guy and he enjoys using fashion as a way to express his personality. He really loves to get creative with the colors and patterns he wears.
4. His Faith Is Important To Him
We didn’t find any information on Kwame’s specific religious beliefs, but his social media activity makes it very clear that he believes in God. Kwame isn’t just a believer, though. His faith plays a very important role in his life and it seems to be what guides him and keeps him grounded.
5. He Likes To Travel
There are lots of people out there who don’t enjoy traveling and prefer to stay close to home. But Kwame has never been that type of person. Instead, he’s always enjoyed the feeling of getting out and exploring and he’s gotten to see some pretty cool places over the years.
6. He’s Not Shy About Speaking His Mind
Kwame has no problem speaking up about the things that are important to him. He has repeatedly used his platforms to raise awareness to issues of racism and police brutality. He has also encouraged his followers to educate themselves and do their part to make the world a better place.
7. Family Is Important To Him
Kwame appears to be single at the moment, and it doesn’t look like he has any children. Still, family is one of the most important things in his life. Kwame told NBC News, “I always had my mother, my grandmother, and my cousins around to try to keep me on the right track, whether it was mentally, spiritually or emotionally.”
8. He’s A Private Person
It’s been almost 20 years since Kwame started his journey as a professional actor, but getting caught in the hype has never really been his thing. He seems to prefer living a more low-key life and he has never been one to share much about his personal life with the public.
9. He Auditioned For The Wire To Impress His Friends
When Kwame auditioned for The Wire, he had no idea that it would turn out to be as big for his career as it was. Originally, he was simply a fan of the show who wanted to get a small role to impress his friends. During his interview with NBC News, he said, “I think I booked ‘The Wire’ when I was 28. I wasn’t trying to be a professional actor. Even after season four, I still didn’t know if I was going to come back until David Simon said to me, ‘How would you like to be on the show?”
10. He Likes To Workout
Kwame is a very active person and he likes to keep himself in good shape. Working in the entertainment industry can be hectic and overwhelming, but he always manages to find time to get a good workout in. Not only do his exercises keep him looking good, but they keep him feeling good as well.