10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kya Monee

With each passing week of American Idol, the competition gets a little more fierce. That isn’t a problem for Kya Monee, however. In her performance during duet week, she solidified exactly why she made it to the Hollywood stage. She and Willie Spence sang a very impressive cover of Rihanna’s hit single “Stay” and by the end of the song Katy Perry had tears in her eyes. Kya’s beautiful voice and the amount of control she has over it has already drawn comparisons to other American Idol greats such as Fantasia. At this point, there are a lot of people who have her slated to make it all the way to the end of the competition. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about American Idol contestant, Kya Monee.
1. Her American Idol Audition Wasn’t Aired
If you saw Kya’s performance during duet week and tried to recall her audition in your memory, you probably few a blank. That’s because her audition never actually made it to TV. Since the show has a limited amount of air time, not all of the contestants’ performances can be seen during the audition round. While that may give them a slight disadvantage when the public starts voting, Kya has already set herself up to earn more air time down the line.
2. She’s Been Singing Most Of Her Life
We don’t have too much information about how Kya’s career got started. However, we do know one thing: music has been an important part of Kya’s life for almost as long as she can remember. She started singing at a very early age and her friends and family quickly realized that she was very talented.
3. She’s A Texas Native
Houston has been home to several talented musicians including Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, and Travis Scott. Now Kya Monee is getting ready to add her name to the list. She was born and raised in Houston and as far as we can tell she still lives in the area.
4. She’s A College Student
On top of trying to become the next American Idol, Kya is also a college student. She currently attends Huston-Tillotson University in Austin. She is set to graduate in 2022 although we weren’t able to locate any information on what she’s majoring in. If she ends up winning Idol, her college plans may have to adjust a little.
5. She’s Passionate About Helping Others
Most people would agree that kindness is one thing the world could use a lot more of. Kya is doing her part to spread as much of it as she can. According to an article from Voyage Dallas, Kya “is the founder of an organization called Teen Advisory.” She has also worked with other local charity organizations.
6. She’s Also A Songwriter
Kya has already shown the world that she’s got plenty of skills in the vocals department, but she’s also a very talented songwriter. She loves expressing herself through song and writing has been something she’s leaned on to help her get through the difficult times in her life.
7. She’s Suffered Some Tragic Losses
Even though Kya has a lot of things to be grateful for, she’s also had some other moments in her life. In 2018, she lost a close friend to violence. In 2021 tragedy struck again when her best friend, Adrian, was shot and killed. Despite the low moments, she’s gone through, Kya always manages to keep pushing forward.
8. She Has A YouTube Channel
After her recent performance on American Idol, there are a lot of people who want to hear more from Kya. Luckily, there’s an easy way to do that. She has a YouTube channel where she posts covers as well as some of her original songs. Her YouTube channel currently has over 1.5 million total views.
9. She Wants To Inspire Others
If there’s anyone who knows about chasing a dream even when things get tough, it’s Kya. She hopes to use her platform as a tool to spread positivity and encouragement. Through her music, she has the ability to inspire countless people simply with the sound of her voice.
10. She Has A Huge Social Media Following
Kya has been getting a lot of attention since her performance of “Stay” on American Idol, but this isn’t the first time Kya has had a lot of eyes on her. She’s also pretty popular on social media. At the moment, she has more than 24,000 followers on Instagram. She also has over 242,000 followers on TikTok. Those numbers will likely rise during her time on the show.