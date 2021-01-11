Kyla Kenedy has been acting for almost as long as she’s been alive and it’s always been clear that she is a star. Her ability to captivate audiences has never gone unnoticed and she’s proven that she’s capable of playing a wide variety of roles. Over the years, she has been in several successful film and TV projects including The Phantoms and The Night Shift. She is most well-known for playing Mike Samuels in the Walking Dead from 2013 to 2015. In 2021, she got another huge opportunity with the sitcom Mr. Mayor which stars acting legend Ted Danson. If you’re not familiar with Kyla’s work yet, now is the perfect time to learn more about the talented young actress. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kyla Kenedy.
1. She Is A South Carolina Native
Kyla was born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina where she originally developed her interest in acting. It quickly became apparent to everyone around her that she had a very special talent. She eventually relocated to the Los Angeles area to put herself closer to acting opportunities.
2. She Enjoys Being Outdoors
To some people, the thought of being outside for an extended period of time sounds awful, but not to Kyla. She likes to spend as much time outside as she possibly can and she loves getting to experience all the beauty that nature has to offer. Some of her favorite outdoor activities are swimming and hiking.
3. She Likes To Give Back To Others
Teenagers often get a bad reputation for being self absorbed and selfish, but Kyla isn’t your typical teen. She has always understood the importance of helping others and she has used her platform to do just that. Some of the organizations she’s worked with include The Children’s Hospital of Atlanta and Meals on Wheels.
4. She Loves To Travel
One of the best things about being an actor is that it offers a level of flexibility that isn’t possible with many others jobs. Actors often have time in between gigs to travel and have lots of other cool experiences. When Kyla has the type, she loves to travel and has visited lots of places in an out of the United States.
5. She Is An Avid Reader
Thanks to all of the trappings of modern technology, lots of people find that their attention span has gotten too short to enjoy sitting down and reading. Kyla isn’t one of those people, though. She has always loved to read and likes to spend her free time curled up with a good book.
6. She Has A Rock Collection
If you’ve ever collected something completely random then you have something in common with Kyla Kenedy. During an interview with Assignment X, Kyla said ” I do like to collect rocks. I know this is very strange, but I find it very fun, so that is something I do.”
7. She Has Done Voice Acting
Kyla is easily most well-known for her live action work, but she’s also a talented voice actor and she’s already gotten some great opportunities. Most notably, she voiced two characters in the animated series If You Give a Mouse a Cookie from 2015 to 2020. Prior to that, she also voiced a character in an episode of Doc McStuffins.
8. She Loves Sloths
If you ask many people what their favorite animal is, they’re probably say something fairly common. Kyla, on the other hand, has a very different animal at the top of her list. While talking to Assignment X she said, “I’m obsessed with sloths. Sloths are pretty cool. I like them. They’re pretty cool animals. They just really eat and relax all day, that kind of a life.” Kyla also loves other animals such as dogs, cats, goats, and horses.
9. She Is All About Positivity
Although the entertainment industry is full of glitz and glamour, it is also full of negativity. We’ve all heard horror stories about people who have completely lost themselves trying to keep up with the demands of being in the spotlight. Despite all of the ups and downs that come with the work she does, Kyla does her best to not only maintain a positive outlook, but spread that feeling to others.
10. She Likes To Play Volleyball
Kyla probably doesn’t get a lot of time to play sports these days. When she does, however, volleyball is definitely her go-to. She has never played competitively or on an organized team, but she simply loves the game. She also loves to play football with her family and, of course, go swimming.