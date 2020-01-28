Kyle Dunnigan may not be a household name, but that doesn’t mean his resume isn’t impressive. Thanks to his wide range of talent, Kyle has been fortunate enough to get some very cool opportunities. He is best-known for his role as Craig in Comedy Central’s series, Reno 911! However, there’s much more to Kyle than many people who have seen his work may realize. Throughout his comedy career, Kyle has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan O’Brien. Now, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Kyle is still working hard to perfect his craft and entertain his fans. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kyle Dunnigan.
1. He Won An Emmy
An Emmy Award is one of the highest honors for people working in the TV industry. Kyle Dunnigan has been nominated for 5 Emmy Awards over the course of his career. In 2015, he snagged a win for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his work alongside Amy Schumer for Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer.
2. He Lives With His Ex-Girlfriend And Her Husband
After a breakup, most people probably can’t wait to get away from their ex. Even the most amicable splits usually result in cutting all ties. However, Kyle Dunnigan and his ex, Amy Schumer, have a very unusual situation. Not only have the two continued working together, but their working relationship has remained so close that Schumer let Dunnigan live with her and her husband while they work on a new show. During an interview with Howard Stern, Dunnigan revealed, “All the food is really good and free. It’s a good situation.”
3. He’s Performed On Cruise Ships
If you’ve ever been on a cruise, you know that standup comedy shows are par for the course. For comedians, these gigs can be challenging since the demographics of the audience can vary. Kyle Dunnigan learned this the hard way during his days as a crusie ship comedian. Dunnigan performed so poorly on the ship that he eventually developed a reputation on board for being a bad comedian.
4. He Attributes His Success To Luck
If you ask most successful people how they’ve made it to where they are, most of them will say it took lots of hard work. However, Kyle Dunnigan has a different outlook on things. Although he acknowledges that his work ethic and talent played a role in his career, he also believes that luck was the biggest determining factor. In 2016, Dunnigan stated “I know a lot of talented people who didn’t really get a break. So I’ve got to attribute that to luck.”
5. He’s A Song Writer
Kyle Dunnigan may be all about comedy, but he also has other talents. In addition to writing jokes, he also enjoys writing music. Although music is a passion of his, he admits that his songs tend to be on the “cheesy” side. Cheesy or not, his musical talents are definitely what helped him earn his Emmy.
6. He’s A Pet Parent
All of the pet parents know that having a fur baby feels a lot like having a real baby. Sure, there’s no back to school clothes or college tuition involved with a pet, but there’s plenty of poop to clean up and lots of stern talking-tos to be had. Kyle Dunnigan takes his responsibility as a pet parent very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that he’s created an Instagram account for his beloved dog, Olive.
7. A Standup Routine Got Him Suspended
Comedians are no strangers to controversy. Kevin Dunnigan learned his early on in his career when he first started doing standup. While in high school, he performed a standup routine at his school’s talent show. Unfortunately, the routine ended u getting him suspended from school. The experience put a damper on Kevin’s feelings towards standup and he didn’t revisit the craft until he moved to New York City.
8. He Loves Using Filters
Social media filters are all the rage among people looking to put a little pizzaz on their pictures. But Kevin Dunnigan doesn’t use these filters in the same way as most people. Instead of the standard ‘beauty’ filters, he utilizes the face swap filters. By using these filters, he is able to transform his face into popular people like Caitlyn Jenner and Donald Trump. While wearing these filters, Kyle does various comedy routines which he posts on his Instagram account.
9. He Has A BFA
Luck may have had something to do with Kyle Dunnigan’s success, but there’s definitely been a lot of hard work and planning insolved as well. Kyle has been passionate about performing for most of his life. Prior to moving to the big city to pursue a career in comedy, Dunnigan attended the University of Connecticut where he graduated with a bachelor’s of fine arts in theater.
10. He Was a Podcaster
Kyle Dunnigan’s list of experience just keeps growing. In addition to his work in the comedy world, Dunnigan also had a stint as a podcaster. He was one of the host’s of the podcast Professor Blastoff which was broadcast from 2011 to 2015. The show covered a variety of topics including science and philosophy.