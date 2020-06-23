Kyle Newman is best-known for his work as a director. Over the course of his career, he’s directed films like Fanboy and The Hollow. In addition to his work on movies, he’s also directed music videos for artists like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray. Most recently, however, Kyle Newman’s name has been in the headlines due to marital issues between he and his wife, Jamie King. After 13 years of marriage, the couple has officially separated and is on the brink of divorce. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Kyle Newman.
1. He Released Two Books
Most people are familiar with Kyle from his work as a filmmaker, but that’s not his only creative contribution to the world. Kyle is also an author who has who has written two books that are centered around the game Dungeons and Dragons. Kyle hasn’t discussed plans to write any other books, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to write another at some point.
2. He Accused Jamie King Of Drug Use
Over the years, we’ve seen lots of celebrity couples part ways amicably, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to be the cast for Kyle and Jamie. Although the couple’s separation is relatively recent, things are already getting ugly between them. According to reports, Kyle has accused Jamie of doing drugs, which allegedly resulted in one of their children being born addicted to opioids.
3. He Plays Dungeons And Dragons
Although Dungeons and Dragons has a reputation for being somewhat nerdy, the game actually attracts a diverse group of people. Kyle is a huge fan of Dungeons and Dragons and he plays whenever he gets the chance. He has an entire highlights section on his Instagram page dedicated to the game and he’s well-known and well respected in the D&D community.
4. He Loves The Outdoors
Kyle may love Dungeons and Dragons, but that doesn’t mean that he likes to spend all his time hanging out in a dark basement. When Kyle gets free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors. He loves relaxing and enjoying nature – especially with his children. Some of his favorite outdoor activities including hiking and hanging out by the water. He also enjoys taking pictures of all of the beautiful things he notices during his outdoor time.
5. His Kids Have Famous God Parents
As you can imagine, Kyle has some very close celebrity friends which means that his kids definitely lucked up in the God parent department. Topher Grace and Jessica Alba are his son James’ God parents. Taylor Swift is his daughter, Leo’s God mother.
6. He’s From New Jersey
Kyle’s life may be in Hollywood now, but he’s actually from the east coast. He was born and raised in a town in northern New Jersey called Morristown. As with many other people who have made a career in entertainment, Kyle eventually decided to move to Los Angeles to put himself in a better position to get more opportunities. Although he no longer lives there, he still has lots of family up North.
7. He’s A Huge Star Wars Fan
Kyle Newman is a huge Star Wars fan, and his love for the franchise is evident in his work. Kyle directed three live Star Wars shows: Star Wars: Smuggler’s Gambit, Star Wars: Smuggler’s Bounty, and Star Wars: Smuggler’s Bounty. On top of that, he directed the 2009 comedy film, Fanboys, which was heavily influenced by Star Wars.
8. His Brother Is A Designer On The Simpsons
Being creative and talented is definitely something that runs in the Newman family. Kyle’s brother, Kevin M. Newman has well-over two decades of experience working in the entertainment business. He has worked as a designer on The Simpsons since 1997. He’s also worked as a character designer on Futurama and Family Guy.
9. He Went To NYU
Although formal training isn’t a requirement in the entertainment industry, many people who work in TV and film find that is is extremely helpful. Kyle attended New York University where he studied film and graduated with honors in 1998.
10. He’s A Big Soccer Fan
Soccer may not be very popular in the United States, but in many other countries in the world, it’s the most popular sport. Kyle is a huge soccer fan and his favorite team is the Arsenal Football Club which is based in London. He’s also a fan of the Los Angeles Football Club.