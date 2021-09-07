Known for being fierce and stylish, Kylie Sonique Love has become a legend in the drag community. From fashion to hair to makeup, Kylie knows how to put it all together. She has competed on several seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she has built a large fan base in the process. Being on the show has also opened the doors to lots of other opportunities and Kylie is thankful for all of the good things that have come her way. Of course, she’s also had to deal with some very difficult times. However, no matter what comes her way, Kylie has proven to be the kind of person who refuses to let anything keep her down for long. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kylie Sonique Love.
1. She’s Originally From Georgia
Unlike some of the other people who have appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Kylie doesn’t come from a big city. She was born and raised in a Georgia called Albany. As you can imagine, the area is on the conservative side, which didn’t lead Kylie with much room to express herself.
2. She’s A Musician
Not only is Kylie an incredible drag queen, but she has also decided to tap into her musical side. She began releasing music in 2018 and her EP, “Hey Hater (Erik Vilar Official Remix)“, was released in 2021. It’s unclear if or when she plans to put out a complete album.
3. She Was In A Lizzo Video
I wasn’t joking when I said that being on Drag Race has opened the door to lots of other great experiences for Kylie. In 2019, she appeared in the music video for Lizzo’s song, “Juice“. To date, the song has gotten 99 million views on YouTube. By the time you read this article, the count will probably be over 100 million.
4. She Has An Account On Cameo
Kylie is extremely thankful for all of the people who have shown her love and support over the years, and she loves being able to show it right back. She sells personalized video shoutouts through an online platform called Cameo. Unfortunately, however, she isn’t accepting any new orders at the moment.
5. She Is Transgender
Typically when people think of drag queens, they think of men who wear women’s clothing. But Kylie isn’t your average drag queen. During an interview with the Albany Herald, Kylie said, “I was born with male anatomy, but I’ve always considered myself a girl. I was attracted to boys, but not in the way gay men are attracted to each other. I was attracted to men the way heterosexual females are attracted to them”. She came out when she was 15 years old and was sent to military school shortly after.
6. She Sells Merch
If you’re a fan of Kylie’s, watching her on TV and following her on social media aren’t the only ways you can show your support. She also has an online store where she sells a variety of merchandise. Some of her items include t-shirts, sunglasses, and tank tops.
7. She Was Struggling Financially When She Was Cast In Drag Race
Sometimes the best things in life happen when you least expect them. Kylie know things from first-hand experience. She told Attitude, “I literally had 200 dollars in my bank account when they asked me to do Drag Race. I was poor. I had no work. I had no money coming in. I was getting ready to move back home with my family.”
8. She’s A Pet Parent
Kylie may not have any children, but she’s still technically a mother. She is a very proud and loving dog mom to her fur baby, Gizmo. Since most of Kylie’s social media content is focused on her career, she hasn’t shared many photos of Gizmo. However, when she does her followers seem to really enjoy it.
9. She Enjoys Uplifting Others
Kylie knows what it’s like to be judged and treated poorly by others, and she wants to do her part to contribute a little more positivity to the world. Although entertaining is always one of her main goals, she hopes to use her platform to inspire and empower other people.
10. She Had A Great Relationship With Her Grandma
Not everyone in Kylie’s family has always been accepting of her, but her grandmother was someone she always had a great relationship with. During her interview with Attitude, Kylie said, “My grandma just always showed me love, she never made me feel bad for sneaking into the bathroom and putting on her lipstick”.