L. Scott Caldwell is the type of actress you’ve definitely seen in at least one movie or TV show that you love. With nearly 100 acting credits to her name and more than 40 years of experience under her belt, Caldwell has done a little bit of everything. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to take on a new challenge with a role in the series Love in the Time of Corona. Because production across the entertainment industry is still at a halt, the show has to be filmed in each of the cast member’s homes. While this format isn’t something viewers are used to, Caldwell definitely has the skill to pull it off. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about L. Scott Caldwell.
1. She’s A Tony Award Winner
In addition to having a very impressive on screen career, Caldwell has also found a lot of success in theater. In fact, the bulk of her career has actually been spent on stage. She made her Broadway debut in the 1980 production of Home. In 1998, she won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for her role in Joe Turner’s Come & Gone.
2. She’s A Chicago Native
Caldwell was born and raised in Chicago, a city that has also birthed dozens of other well-known names in the industry. It was in Chicago where Caldwell originally discovered her love for acting. She eventually decided to relocate to New York City to pursue her career more seriously.
3. She Used To Be A Teacher
Although she has always loved the arts, she thought her calling was to teach others to enjoy the arts as well. She spent a few years working as a teacher at a high school in Chicago before deciding that she wanted to make a change. Deciding to leave teaching might have been one of the best decisions of her life.
4. She Earned A Degree From Loyola University
Not to be confused with Loyola Marymount University in California, Loyola University is located in Chicago. Caldwell attended the school after previously dropping out of Northwestern University to take a full-time job. While at Loyola, she earned a bachelor’s degree in theater arts and communications.
5. She’s Not Very Active On Social Media
Social media has become one of the most popular ways for actors to keep their fans in the loop about what they’re working on. However, Caldwell has decided that the social media route isn’t just for her. She has accounts on both Instagram and Twitter, but she isn’t active on either of them and hasn’t posted anything in years.
6. She’s Been Married Twice
Caldwell has never been the type of actress to share too many details about her personal life, but we do know that she was married twice. Her first marriage to John Caldwell started sometime in the 70s and ended sometime in the 80s; the exact dates are unknown. The couple welcomed one child together, a son named Ominara. Caldwell married Dasal McClain Banks in 2004, but sadly he passed away the following year.
7. She Is A Strong Believer In Lifting Up Other Women
The entertainment industry is known for being very competitive which has resulted in a stereotype that women can be very catty and are willing to backstab each other for roles. This isn’t something Caldwell believes in in and she loves to uplift fellow women in the industry and applaud their accomplishments.
8. She Was The First Black Lead In The Play Proposals
Caldwell’s career hasn’t just been about entertainment, she’s also made history. In 1997, Caldwell was cast in the leading role in the play Proposals by Neil Simon. Although the production was short lived, Caldwell was the play’s first black lead. Caldwell was incredibly saddened by Neil’s passing in 2018.
9. She Has Worked With Charities
Once you reach a certain level of success, it can be somewhat essay to detach yourself from the struggles of ‘regular’ people, however, Caldwell has never had that mindset. She has often used her platform to give back to those in need. In 2012, she participated in a charity webcast with an organization called Cancer Gets LOST to raise money for cancer research.
10. The L Stands For Laverne
Caldwell has chosen to go by the name L. Scott Caldwell for her entire career which has caused many people to wonder what the L stands for. The answer is Laverne. She was born Laverne Scott and sometimes goes by the nickname Scotty. In 2017, she played a character named Laverne in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.