Labyrinth 2 Lands Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson

Anything that’s been deemed as a classic by the fans that have made it popular is bound to be hard to improve upon or even follow, as is the case with the supposedly upcoming sequel to Labyrinth, which has landed Scott Derrickson, who was at one point attached to the Doctor Strange sequel after having directed the first movie. As Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb reminds us that role was taken on by Sam Raimi, who’s own wealth of experience should allow him to do quite well, so that Derrickson can hopefully break the sequel to Labyrinth out of development hell and give it another go in the theaters. The one very unfortunate aspect of this however is that trying to replace David Bowie with another big bad isn’t bound to go over well since as the Goblin King he was and still is the favorite of the fans considering that he absolutely nailed the role and made it absolutely iconic. Getting better than that just doesn’t sound possible, but getting close might be in the cards if Derrickson can find a way to rediscover the magic that Bowie brought to the set and use it to keep the narrative alive. It’s unknown just whether or not Jennifer Connelly will be brought back for this movie, but it would make a lot of sense if only to keep some form of continuity and therefore make it clear that it’s not a reboot.
With every new movie coming out and every continuance or reboot of a favorite from back in the day it’s become way too obvious that people don’t want to give up on the memories that they had of the past and are more than willing to share them with current generations. But the downside of this is that while keeping said memories alive is great and obviously important it’s bound to keep people in the past as much as possible while slowly overshadowing any new movies that might have a chance of really shining if given a chance. Obviously that’s not too much of a concern but the idea of keeping old movies and ideas of continuing them in circulation is worrisome enough to mention. The fact that Labyrinth became such a fan favorite over the years and still is poses a big problem that Derrickson will have to sort out since it’s up to him to make certain that the movie can actually attract the fans and appease them at the same time. At the moment it’s not know how he’s going to do this or even when we’ll get to see the movie, but for the moment it’s enough to think that he really does have a lot on his plate when it comes to this movie, not in terms of making it come to life, but in regards to making it worthy of the first movie. Alison Stine of The Atlantic had more to say on this matter.
Anything David Bowie touched was deemed to be just a little better if not absolutely stunning, so stating that the movie will be lacking a key ingredient that it might need in order to be spellbinding is fairly accurate. Derrickson worked wonders with Doctor Strange though, so it’s fair to say that he might be able to do something with this movie that might make people believe that any faith given to this project wasn’t ill-spent. Plenty of Bowie fans might be divided on what to think about this development since when it comes to his part in this movie it was possibly one of the most enchanting as well as convincing since the guy could play a menacing yet charismatic figure unlike many, as he didn’t need to be insanely muscular or look as though he was some type of mad genius. He just had the ‘it’ quality that’s so elusive when it comes to other actors and he used it so effortlessly that trying to explain it in full detail without going overboard or getting too existential is a bit difficult and runs the risk of sounding dull and clinical. He was just the right person in the right movie and that’s about as simplistic as it can get. Fans are right to feel at least some trepidation when it comes to thinking who might be cast as the big bad in the next movie, especially since with a project like this the room for error is bound to be very small when it comes to fan reaction. Gavia Baker-Whitelaw of the Daily Dot has an inkling of who might be able to take the role that Bowie made famous.The moment that anything starts to take shape people are bound to be all over the slightest rumor in an attempt to figure out whether they’re going to love or hate the movie in advance.
At this time the idea is all we really have to go on aside from knowing who’s going to direct the picture. For anything else we’re going to have to wait a while.