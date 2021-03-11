Auditioning in front of the judges on American Idol is never an easy experience. After all, just that one performance and those three people have the power to decide whether a singer makes it to the next step in the process. As a result, it’s easy to see why Laila Mach may have felt some nervousness when she stepped into the audition room. Once she started singing, however, there was an instant feeling of calmness. Laila performed an original song which is somewhat rare (and risky), but the judges loved it. As Laila gets ready for the Hollywood round of the competition, she already has lots of people rooting for her. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Laila Mach.
1. She’s Been Singing Since Before She Could Talk
Even though Laila is only 15-years-old, she isn’t new when it comes to singing. She started singing when she was around 4-years-old, and what her parents initially thought was a cute hobby quickly became something more. By the time she was a teenager her parents realized that she had a very special talent.
2. Her Dad Convinced Her To Audition
Laila has always enjoys watching American Idol and she’s always wanted to have a career in the music industry. Still, she didn’t envision herself ever getting the chance to be on the show. Her father, however, encouraged her to audition and she’s very thankful that she followed through with it.
3. She Has A YouTube Channel
Social media has become a very effective tool for up and coming artists to get their name out there and Laila has been working hard to establish a strong online presence. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos of herself performing and so far the channel has gotten more than 2 million views.
4. She’s A TikToker
YouTube isn’t the only platform where Laila has been building a strong foundation for herself. Like lots of other kids her age, she has also gotten into TikTok. She started posting videos on the platform early in 2021 and so far she’s gotten nearly 300 followers. As her time on the show continues, she will probably see a significant increase in her followers.
5. She Loves Interacting With Fans
Even though Laila is just getting started, she already has a lot of people in her corner who are hoping that she succeeds. She is thankful for all of the people who have supported her on her journey and she loves getting the chance to engage with them in person and via social media.
6. She’s Become Good Friends With Victoria Lopez
American Idol may be a competition, but that has never stopped contestants from building close relationships with one another. Since auditioning, Laila has become very close with fellow singer and New York resident, Victoria Lopez. Laila told Hudson Valley One, “We met while auditioning, and then I found out that she lives in Monroe! I’m so happy to have found her and made this special friendship.”
7. She Recently Went Through A Breakup
Laila has a lot of things to be excited about at the moment, but unfortunately not everything in her life has been going as smoothly as she hoped. After her audition for American Idol, her boyfriend broke up with her. Going through a breakup is never easy, but Laila isn’t letting it keep her down.
8. She’s Already Released Music
Singing her song on American Idol isn’t the first time Laila has performed her own music. In fact, she has already released several singles as well as a six track EP called Lessons Learned which came out in 2020. Laila’s music is currently available on all major streaming platforms.
9. Piano Isn’t The Only Instrument She Plays
During her audition, Laila’s beautiful singing voice wasn’t the only thing on display. She also showed off her very impressive piano skills. What viewers didn’t get to see, however, is that she also plays other instruments. She has been playing the guitar since she was about 4-years-old and she also plays the ukulele.
10. She Decided To Perform An Original At The Last Minute
It’s very rare to see someone perform on original song on American Idol and in the past judges have warned people against it. Initially Laila was thinking about doing a cover, but at the last minute she decided that she wanted to do something she’d written. While talking to a local ABC news station Laila said, “I would rather go in there and take a risk than go in there and play it safe.”